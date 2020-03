Teacher Patti Martin dresses as Blessings in Disguise.

Teacher Patti Martin dresses as Blessings in Disguise. - Custodian Jason Johnson has Butterflies in the Stomach. - Student Kaili Phillips came dressed as Smarty Pants. - Sophie York has a simple message — Hold your Horses. - - Piper Custodio shows how Time Flies. - -

The student council at Rockford Elementary School recently hosted Idiom Day.

“Students had fun learning about idioms throughout the day,” the school said. Both students and staff were challenged to dress up as their favorite idiom.