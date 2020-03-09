Battle of the Books winners

March 9, 2020 mtairynews Community, Education 0
The Central Middle School Battle of the Books team, which won first place in the district competition, are, from left, front row, Denice Pinzon, Brooke Atkins, Isaac Eller, Kaylee McCraw, Jaylen Spicer; back row, Coach Christy Snow, Lynzee Warren, Betsy Martin, Natalia Bautista, Guadalupe Rubio, Lesly Cruz Ramirez, Coach Tracy Poindexter, and Coach Janet Badgett. The Central Middle School Battle of the Books team, which won first place in the district competition, are, from left, front row, Denice Pinzon, Brooke Atkins, Isaac Eller, Kaylee McCraw, Jaylen Spicer; back row, Coach Christy Snow, Lynzee Warren, Betsy Martin, Natalia Bautista, Guadalupe Rubio, Lesly Cruz Ramirez, Coach Tracy Poindexter, and Coach Janet Badgett. -

The Central Middle School Battle of the Books Team won first place in the district competition held in at Gentry Middle School.

The team will now move on to regional competition to be held in Asheboro on April 3.

The Central Middle School Battle of the Books team, which won first place in the district competition, are, from left, front row, Denice Pinzon, Brooke Atkins, Isaac Eller, Kaylee McCraw, Jaylen Spicer; back row, Coach Christy Snow, Lynzee Warren, Betsy Martin, Natalia Bautista, Guadalupe Rubio, Lesly Cruz Ramirez, Coach Tracy Poindexter, and Coach Janet Badgett.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_cms-battle-of-books1.jpgThe Central Middle School Battle of the Books team, which won first place in the district competition, are, from left, front row, Denice Pinzon, Brooke Atkins, Isaac Eller, Kaylee McCraw, Jaylen Spicer; back row, Coach Christy Snow, Lynzee Warren, Betsy Martin, Natalia Bautista, Guadalupe Rubio, Lesly Cruz Ramirez, Coach Tracy Poindexter, and Coach Janet Badgett.