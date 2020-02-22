Flat Rock students celebrate bus drivers

Flat Rock Elementary School students recently showed their appreciation to bus drivers at the school by giving them boxes filled with Valentine’s Day cards. Here, Samantha Starkey and Dawn Solomon pose for a picture with their boxes of cards.

Flat Rock Elementary School students recently showed their appreciation to bus drivers at the school by giving them boxes filled with Valentine’s Day cards. Here, Samantha Starkey and Dawn Solomon pose for a picture with their boxes of cards. - Janice Tickle smiles for the camera while holding her box filled with student Valentine’s Day cards. - Nevada Love is all smiles while holding a box filled with Valentine’s Day cards made by Flat Rock students. -

Flat Rock Elementary School students recently showed their appreciation to bus drivers at the school by giving them boxes filled with Valentine’s Day cards. Here, Samantha Starkey and Dawn Solomon pose for a picture with their boxes of cards.

Janice Tickle smiles for the camera while holding her box filled with student Valentine’s Day cards.

Nevada Love is all smiles while holding a box filled with Valentine’s Day cards made by Flat Rock students.