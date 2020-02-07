Students, bus riders of month named

Flat Rock Elementary School recently named its January’s Bus Riders of the Month and Students of the Month. They are,front row, Amelia Pond, Hayleigh Laborin, Issiac Waller, Elijah Utt, Talos Rodriguez-Alvarez, and Nayeli Rodriguez-Alvarez; middle row, Sawyer Foley, Carter Sierra, Alex Rico-Lopez, Elijah Marrero, Jayce Guynn; and back row, Evan Childress, Bowen Gammons, Alli Cox, and Kiera Adkins.

According to the school, they were selected by their teachers or bus drivers as being “accepting.“

“This leadership attribute is described with the following qualities: being a friend to anyone in need, not judging someone because of their looks, race, or background or because someone has a different opinion,” school officials said in announcing the January winners. “We are very proud of these students. They enjoyed a free lunch at Burger King in Mount Airy.”