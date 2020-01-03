Franklin students sponsor food drive

Amy Clements fifth grade class poses for a picture after helping to lead the way in a food drive at Franklin Elementary School.

Amy Clements fifth grade class poses for a picture after helping to lead the way in a food drive at Franklin Elementary School. - Ashley Simmons kindergarten class poses for a picture after helping to collect food for a recent food drive. The class was one of two top food collectors at Franklin Elementary School. -

Franklin Elementary recently collected 2,300 items for the Lowes Foods Friends Feeding Friends Food Drive.

Ashley Simmons’ kindergarten class and Amy Clement’s fifth grade class collected the most items for the drive. All of the food was donated to the Yokefellow Pantry in Mount Airy.