Book Smarts

New books available at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

Bad Hombres – William W. Johnstone & J.A. Johnstone

A Face in the Crowd and The Longest December – Stephen King, Stewart O’Nan and Richard Chizmar

Finding Us – Tracie Peterson

The Bone Hacker – Kathy Reichs

Large Print Fiction

The Lock-Up: A Novel – John Banville

Robert B. Parker’s Bad Influence – Alison Gaylin

Immortal Longings – Chloe Gong

The Year of Jubilee – Cindy Morgan

The Heart’s Choice – Tracie Peterson & Kimberly Woodhouse

Dead Fall – Brad Thor

***

We’re falling into September, join us as we celebrate Library Card Sign Up Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and Banned Books Month. Come check out all of the various activities.

***

The Mount Airy Public Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day.

***

Candy Jar Guess runs the whole month. People who sign up for a card and people who check out books get to enter a guess of how much candy is in the jar. The person who comes the closest wins the jar full of candy.

***

Open House. Join us throughout the day on Sept. 19 to see some of the changes that are taking place at the library. We will have mini sessions throughout the day showcasing some of the various services that we provide. We will have light refreshments available for all who come. Full schedule of events to come.

***

Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.

***

Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

***

The Chess Club meets each Wednesday from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Come join our group and hone your skills. Call the library for more information, 336-789-5108.

***

Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room. All skill levels are welcome.

***

It’s Yoga Y’all. Join Ms. Heather on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m.

***

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.For our September book club event we are reading “The Library of Legends” by Janie Chang. Copies are available at the front desk.

***

Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Members discuss the different books they have read.

***

Middle Homeschool Mondays at 2 p.m. every Monday. Makerspace and STEAM related activities for ages 11 and older, in the Multipurpose Room.

***

The Pre-Teen Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. For September, we will read “Al Capone Does My Shirts” by Gennifer Choldenko.

***

Rook Game Night every third Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. RSVP to the Mount Airy Public Library.

***

B2BS (Book to Big Screen) every fourth Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Our September book and movie will be “Something Wicked This Way Comes” by Ray Bradbury.”

***

Teen Book to Movie Club will meet the fourth Thursday of every month at 4 p.m. We will be reading “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury. Copies are available at the front desk.

***

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem Book Club is held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. A book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. Our September read will be “North Carolina Moonshine: An Illicit History ” by Frank Stephenson Jr. and Barbara Nichols Mulder. Copies are available at the front desk.

***

STEAMed Up Tuesdays at 4 p.m. – Interactive fun and learning for grades K – 6.

***

Homeschool Thursdays at 2 p.m. for Makerspace and STEAM related activities. For ages 10 and younger, in the Multipurpose Room.

***

The A.V. Club at the Library Mondays at 6 p.m.- for teens and preteens. We will be learning how to use video and sound production equipment. We will work on creating podcasts and video clips.

***

Cooking Club is the second Tuesday of the month at 2 pm. Bring your favorite recipes to share. The next meeting is Sept. 12.

***

Evening With the Author – Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Hear author/journalist Beth Macy speak about her latest book, Raising Lazarus.

***

The Mount Airy Public Library is also collecting donations for Yokefellow Food Pantry. For September we are collecting canned vegetables, cooking oil and any other non-perishable food. Just drop your donations in the blue container in our entranceway.

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/