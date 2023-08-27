Book Smarts

New books available at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

Out of Nowhere – Sandra Brown

Letters of Comfort – Wanda Brunstetter

Hello Stranger – Katherine Center

A Cryptic Clue – Victoria Gilbert

Secrets in the Dark – Heather Graham

The Spider – Lars Kepler

After Death – Dean Koontz

The Collector – Daniel Silva

Dead Fall – Brad Thor

Large Print Fiction

Her Alaskan return – Belle Calhoune

The Laws of Attraction – Mary Connealy

Essex Dogs – Dan Jones

Homestead – Melinda Moustakis

***

Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.

***

Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

***

Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room. All skill levels are welcome.

***

It’s Yoga Y’all. Join Ms. Heather on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m.

***

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.For our September book club event we are reading “The Library of Legends” by Janie Chang. Copies are available at the front desk.

***

Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Members discuss the different books they have read.

***

Middle Homeschool Mondays at 2 p.m. every Monday. Makerspace and STEAM related activities for ages 11 and older, in the Multipurpose Room.

***

The Pre-Teen Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. For September, we will read “Al Capone Does My Shirts” by Gennifer Choldenko.

***

Rook Game Night every third Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. RSVP to the Mount Airy Public Library.

***

B2BS (Book to Big Screen) every fourth Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m.Our September book and movie will be “Something Wicked This Way Comes” by Ray Bradbury.”

***

Teen Book to Movie Club will meet the fourth Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m. We will be reading ” Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury. Copies are available at the front desk.

***

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem Book Club is held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. A book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. Our September read will be “North Carolina Moonshine: An Illicit History ” by Frank Stephenson Jr. and Barbara Nichols Mulder. Copies are available at the front desk.

***

STEAMed Up Tuesdays at 4:00 PM – Interactive fun and learning for grades K – 6.

***

Homeschool Thursdays at 2 p.m. for Makerspace and STEAM related activities. For ages 10 and younger, in the Multipurpose Room.

***

The A.V. Club at the Library Mondays at 6 p.m.- for teens and preteens. We will be learning how to use video and sound production equipment. We will work on creating podcasts and video clips.

***

Cooking Club is the second Tuesday of the month at 2 pm. Bring your favorite recipes to share. The next meeting is Sept. 12.

***

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia on Wednesday, August 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., lunch provided presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Call 336-789-5108 or visit the library to register. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available to address some symptoms; along with Alzheimer’s Association resources.

***

Fall Garden Planter on Thursday, August 31 at 2 p.m. A hands-on workshop brought to you by the Surry County Extension Master Gardeners. All materials will be provided. You will only need to bring a planter, grow bag, or container of your choice, 10-12 inches in diameter, or about 2 gallons in size. The workshop is free, but registration is required. Call 336-789-5108 or come by today.

***

Back to School Family Game Night on Thursday, August 31 at 6 p.m. – Join us as we break out the board games and card games. Fun for all ages.

***

Evening With the Author – Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Hear author/journalist Beth Macy speak about her latest book, Raising Lazarus.

***

The Mount Airy Public Library is also collecting donations for Yokefellow Food Pantry. For August we are collecting peanut butter and crackers. Just drop your donations in the blue container in our entranceway.

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/