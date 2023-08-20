Book Smarts

New books available at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

The Metropolitan Affair – Jocelyn Green

The library recently named its summer Backpack Giveaway Winners. The backpacks were donated by The Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library, all packed full of useful tools for the new school year. To win, all the kids had to do was check out books and enter their name into the drawing. The kindergarten-second grade winner was Lucy Newman; the third- through fifth-grade winner was Daniel Sacco; the sixth- through eighth-grader winner was Adah Huff; and the ninth- through twelfth-grade winner was Joshua Huff.

The Kindle winner for the Most Minutes Read this Summer by a Youth was Ava Tarsha; while the goody basket winner for the Most Books Read this Summer by An Adult was Kathryn Huff.

Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.

Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room. All skill levels are welcome.

It’s Yoga Y’all. Join Ms. Heather on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m.

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. For our August book club event we are reading “These Silent Woods” by Kimi Cunningham Grant. Copies are available at the front desk.

Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Members discuss the different books they have read.

Middle Homeschool Mondays at 2 p.m. every Monday. Makerspace and STEAM related activities for ages 11 and older, in the Multipurpose Room.

The Pre-Teen Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Rook Game Night every third Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. RSVP to the Mount Airy Public Library.

B2BS (Book to Big Screen) every fourth Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Our first book and movie will be “The Martian” by Andy Weir. Our first meeting is August 24.

Teen Book to Movie Club will meet on Monday, August 28 at 5:30 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of this month’s book and join us for some fun. We will be reading ” The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd. Read the book, then join us for the movie.

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem Book Club is held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. A book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. Our August Read will be “Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders” by Kathryn Miles. Copies are available at the front desk.

STEAMed Up Tuesdays at 4:00 PM – Interactive fun and learning for grades K – 6.

Homeschool Thursdays at 2 p.m. for Makerspace and STEAM related activities. For ages 10 and younger, in the Multipurpose Room.

The A.V. Club at the Library Mondays at 6 p.m.- for teens and preteens. We will be learning how to use video and sound production equipment. We will work on creating podcasts and video clips.

Cooking Club is the second Tuesday of the month at 2 pm. Bring your favorite recipes to share. The next meeting is Sept. 12.

An evening with the author on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. to hear local author featuring Bracky Rogers and co-author Thomas D. Perry, speaking about their new book, “The Memoirs of Bracky Rogers.”

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia on Wednesday, August 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., lunch provided presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Call 336-789-5108 or visit the library to register. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available to address some symptoms; along with Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Fall Garden Planter on Thursday, August 31 at 2 p.m. A hands-on workshop brought to you by the Surry County Extension Master Gardeners. All materials will be provided. You will only need to bring a planter, grow bag, or container of your choice, 10-12 inches in diameter, or about 2 gallons in size. The workshop is free, but registration is required. Call 336-789-5108 or come by today.

Evening With the Author – Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Hear author/journalist Beth Macy speak about her latest book, Raising Lazarus.

Collecting Donations For Community Care Kits – Our adult groups are creating Community Care kits this summer and if you can. Drop off any donations at the Mount Airy Public Library. Items needed include children’s/teens bookbags; gripper socks; crocheted/or regular lap blankets; hygiene products, and children’s books.

The Mount Airy Public Library is also collecting donations for Yokefellow Food Pantry. For August we are collecting peanut butter and crackers. Just drop your donations in the blue container in our entranceway.

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/