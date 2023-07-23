Marriages

July 23, 2023 Mount Airy News Community 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Caydon Shane Rogers, 21, of Davie County to Alexa Jade Brooks, 23, of Davie County.

– Charles Clifton Chaney, 65, of Wilkes County to Cheryl Lorraine Pardue, 65, of Wilkes County.

– Timothy Donnell Sawyers, 30, of Surry County to Laken Elizabeth Booker, 31, of Surry County.

– Glen Mitchell Dowell Jr., 26, of Surry County to Lexie Brooke Wood, 25, of Surry County.

– Austin Garrette Snow, 30, of Surry County to Jessica Lynn Echerd, 25, of Surry County.

– Payden Dean Mason, 35, of Surry County to Leah Diane Todd, 22, of Surry County.