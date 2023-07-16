Marriages

July 16, 2023 Mount Airy News Community 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

-Isaac Glenn Patterson, 22, of Stokes County to Carley Mikael Joyce, 22, of Stokes County.

-Ryan Robert Oldman, 25, of York County, South Carolina, to Brandie Lee Culler, 26, of Forsyth County.

-Robert Cecil McMillian, 45, of Surry County to Tifkne Lark Bruner, 46, of Surry County.

-Cameron Giovanni Burgio, 22, of Surry County to Kierston Mia Lester, 21, of Surry County.

-Dylan Dale Morris, 23, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Leah Raven Willard, 24, of Patrick County.

-Jason Dale Childress, 28, of Surry County to Shamira Elizabeth McClary, 28, of Surry County.

-Ronald Shane Wall, 34, of Surry County to Keishan Renee Hairston, 33, of Surry County.