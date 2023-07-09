Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Brandon Luke King, 23, of Surry County to Kaci Abigail Wiles, 23, of Surry County.

– Robert Henderson Bradley, 73, of Surry County to Deborah Lynn Lackley, 71, of Dekalb County, Georgia.

– Isaac Nathanael Noah, 20, of Surry County to Megan Diane Royal, 20, of Surry County.

– Luis Alberto Mariano Borbonio, 22, of Surry County to Nandciel Leilian Seda Quinones, 27, of Surry County.

– Mitchell Douglas Stanton, 25, of Wake County to Camryn Belle Saeli, 19, of Surry County.

– Jason Shane Bowers, 40, of Grayson County, Virginia, to Allison Suzanne White, 29, of Grayson County.

– Bradley Edward Thomas, 33, of Surry County to Jade Marie Flippin, 20, of Surry County.

– Miguel Angel Paredes Castillo, 21, of Surry County to Ashley Pabon Miranda, 19, of Surry County.