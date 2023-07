Book Smarts

New books available at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Large Print Fiction

Near Miss (A Stone Barrington Novel Book 64) – Stuart Woods and Brett Battles

Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.

Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room. All skill levels are welcome.

It’s Yoga Y’all. Join Ms. Heather on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m.

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. For our July book club event we are reading “Something in the Water: A Novel” by Catherine Steadman. Copies are available at the front desk.

Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Members discuss the different books they have read.

Teen Book Club, every fourth Monday at 4:30 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of next month’s book and join us for some fun. We will be reading ” The Last Cuentista” by Donna Barba Higuera.

Middle Homeschool Mondays at 2 p.m. every Monday. Makerspace and STEAM related activities for ages 11 and older, in the Multipurpose Room.

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem Book Club is held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. A book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. Our July Read will be “Blood & Ink: The Scandalous Jazz Age Double Murder That Hooked America on True Crime” by Joe Pompeo. Copies are available at the front desk.

Homeschool Thursdays at 2 p.m. for Makerspace and STEAM related activities. For ages 10 and younger, in the Multipurpose Room.

The Pre-Teen Book Club meets every third Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of this month’s book and join us for some fun. For July we will be reading “rez dogs” by Joseph Bruchac.

All Together Now – Summer Learning/Reading is on its way. Come by the library to pick up a brochure and sign up for our summer programs. Programs include:

– Teens (13 – 17): Monday Nights at 6 p.m. Pizza will be provided, bring your own drink. July 10 – Team Machine. This classic activity challenges 6–20 participants to create a simple human machine that passes a beanbag in a set pattern as quickly as possible.

– Kids (7 – 12): Tuesdays at 2 p.m. July 11 — Bookmarks for All. We will decorate multilingual bookmarks with phrases about friendship and kindness.

– Adults: Tuesdays at 2 p.m. July 11 — Collage Art. Create collages of nature and wildlife.

Summer Reading Logs: Keep up with those reading logs and keep turning them in. Kids go to the prize boxes with each turn-in. Kids and teens — most minutes read, will win a Kindle. Adults will be entered in a prize basket drawing.

Upcoming family events include: Thursday, July 27 at 3 p.m. Puzzle Pandemonium; Family Movie Fridays at 1 p.m. July 14 – DC League of Super Pets

Pollinator Planters, July 13 at 2 p.m. A hands-on workshop presented by Surry County Extension Master Gardeners. A chance to learn about pollinators and plant flowers that attract them. All materials will be provided for you, but you will need to bring a planter of your choice that is 10-12 inches in diameter. The class is free, but registration is required. Call 336-789-5108 or stop by the library to secure a spot.

Pollinator Counting Clinic, July 27 at 2 p.m. The library is partnering with the Surry County Extension Master Gardeners to participate in the Great Southeast Pollinator Census in August. Join us to learn about the census, and learn how you can help us count pollinators. Then, come back August 19 to take part in the census. Call 336-789-5108 or stop by to register today.

Afternoon with the Author at 1 p.m. July 29. Meet Larry G. Morgan as he discusses and signs his books. Larry writes historical fiction, books about social life and customs in the Appalachians, particularly in the North Carolina mountains.

The library’s adult groups are creating Community Care kits this summer and if you can, donate these items: children’s/teens book bags. gripper socks, crocheted/or regular lap blankets, hygiene products, children’s books, by dropping them off at the library.

The Mount Airy Public Library is collecting donations for Yokefellow Food Pantry. For July, we are collecting: canned fruit and cereal. Just drop donations in the blue container in our entranceway.

