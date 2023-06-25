Book Smarts

New books available at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

The Mitford Affair – Marie Benedict

Weapons of Opportunity – Dale Brown

The Trackers – Charles Frazier

Happy Place – Emily Henry

The Five – Star Weekend – Elin Hilderbrand

The Survivor – Iris Johansen

The Blackhouse – Carole Johnstone

A House With Good Bones – T. Kingfisher

Cross Down – James Patterson & Brendan DuBois

Private Moscow – James Patterson & Adam Handy

Trial – Richard North Patterson

Near Miss – Stuart Woods & Brett Battles

Non -Fiction

Waco – Jeff Guinn

The Last Hill – Bob Drury & Tom Clavin

Master Slave Husband Wife – Ilyon Woo

Large Print Fiction

The Woman With the Cure – Lynn Cullen

Large Print Non – Fiction

***

Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.

***

Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

***

Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room. All skill levels are welcome.

***

It’s Yoga Y’all. Join Ms. Heather on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m.

***

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. For our June book club event we are reading “The Story of North Carolina Popular Music, from Blind Boy Fuller and Doc Watson to Nina Simone and Superchunk” by David Menconi. This book is a love letter to the artists, scenes, and sounds defining North Carolina’s contributions to American popular music. This book is provided to us by North Carolina Reads, a statewide book club for 2023. You get to keep the book.

***

Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Members discuss the different books they have read.

***

Teen Book Club, every fourth Monday at 4:30 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of next month’s book and join us for some fun. This month the club is reading “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes.

***

Middle Homeschool Mondays at 2 p.m. every Monday. Makerspace and STEAM related activities for ages 11 and older, in the Multipurpose Room.

***

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem Book Club is held on the fourth Tuesday of the Month at 6 p.m. A book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. Our June Read will be “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann. Copies are available at the front desk.

***

Homeschool Thursdays at 2 p.m. for Makerspace and STEAM related activities. For ages 10 and younger, in the Multipurpose Room.

***

The Pre-Teen Book Club meets every third Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of this month’s book and join us for some fun. For July we will be reading “rez dogs” by Joseph Bruchac.

***

All Together Now – Summer Learning/Reading is on its way. Come by the library to pick up a brochure and sign up for our summer programs. Programs include:

– Teens (13 – 17): Monday Nights at 6 p.m. Pizza will be provided, bring your own drink. June 26 – Spatial Poetry – We will take a walk around historic Mount Airy and write down notable places and street names. We will then write a poem incorporating these words in the order you saw them on your walk.

– Kids (7 – 12): Tuesdays at 2 p.m. June 20 – June 27 – Flower Power – We will provide small clay pots for participants to decorate and provide flower seeds of plants beneficial to pollinators for you to take home and plant.

– Adults: Tuesdays at 2 p.m. June 27 – Flower Power – We will provide small clay pots for participants to decorate and provide flower seeds of plants beneficial to pollinators for you to take home and plant.

***

Upcoming family events include: Thursday, June 29 at 3 p.m. Pen Pals; Thursday, July 27 at 3 p.m. Puzzle Pandemonium; Family Movie Fridays at 1 p.m. June 23 – The Bad Guys.

***

An Online Community Book Club Event will be Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m. Join North Carolina Humanities for an interactive panel discussion examining themes from the North Carolina Reads selection “The Story of North Carolina Popular Music, from Blind Boy Fuller and Doc Watson to Nina Simone and Superchunk.” This panel will explore how working-class roots and rebellion tie blues, jazz, and bluegrass to beach music, hip-hop, and a celebration of North Carolina popular music. This event features author David Menconi and founder of Ramseur independent label and North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Trustee Dolphus Ramseur in a conversation moderated by NC Humanities’ Board Trustee Elizabeth Carlson.

***

Pollinator Planters, July 13 at 2 p.m. A hands-on workshop presented by Surry County Extension Master Gardeners. A chance to learn about pollinators and plant flowers that attract them. All materials will be provided for you, but you will need to bring a planter of your choice that is 10-12 inches in diameter. The class is free, but registration is required. Call 336-789-5108 or stop by the library to secure a spot.

***

The library’s adult groups are creating Community Care kits this summer and if you can, donate these items: children’s/teens book bags. gripper socks, crocheted/or regular lap blankets, hygiene products, children’s books, by dropping them off at the library.

***

The Mount Airy Public Library is also collecting donations for Yokefellow Food Pantry. For June we are collecting canned or dried milk and mac and cheese. Just drop your donations in the blue container in our entranceway.

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/