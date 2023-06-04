Book Smarts

Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.

Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room. All skill levels are welcome.

It’s Yoga Y’all. Join Ms. Heather on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m.

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. For our June book club event we are reading “The Story of North Carolina Popular Music, from Blind Boy Fuller and Doc Watson to Nina Simone and Superchunk” by David Menconi. This book is a love letter to the artists, scenes, and sounds defining North Carolina’s contributions to American popular music. This book is provided to us by North Carolina Reads, a statewide book club for 2023. You get to keep the book.

Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Members discuss the different books they have read.

Teen Book Club, every fourth Thursday at 4 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of next month’s book and join us for some fun. This month the club is reading “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes.

Middle Homeschool Mondays at 2 p.m. every Monday. Makerspace and STEAM related activities for ages 11 and older, in the Multipurpose Room.

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem Book Club is held on the fourth Tuesday of the Month at 6 p.m. A book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. Our June Read will be “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann. Copies are available at the front desk.

Homeschool Thursdays at 2 p.m. for Makerspace and STEAM related activities. For ages 10 and younger, in the Multipurpose Room.

The Pre-Teen Book Club meets every third Thursday at 4 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of this month’s book and join us for some fun. We will be reading, “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate.

All Together Now – Summer Learning/Reading is on its way. Come by the library to pick up a brochure and sign up for our summer programs. Events begin June 5. Teens, age 13 – 17, will be Mondays at 6 p.m.; kid, age 7 – 12, will be Tuesdays at 2 p.m.; Adults will be Tuesdays at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7, 2 p.m. – Cooking Fun with the NC Cooperative Extension

Thursday, June 8 at 3 p.m. – Kindness Rocks with Vincent’s Legacy

Backyard Butterflies – Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. will be a free hands-on workshop led by Master Gardener Robin Portis. Learn about these beautiful creatures, and take home a butterfly larva of your own to care for. Bring a clear plastic or glass container, such as a wide mouth quart mason jar or larger, to put your larva in. Registration is required. Call 336-789-5108 or come by to secure your spot.

Thursday, June 29 at 3 p.m. Pen Pals

Thursday, July 27 at 3 p.m. Puzzle Pandemonium

An Online Community Book Club Event will be Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m. Join North Carolina Humanities for an interactive panel discussion examining themes from the North Carolina Reads selection “The Story of North Carolina Popular Music, from Blind Boy Fuller and Doc Watson to Nina Simone and Superchunk.” This panel will explore how working-class roots and rebellion tie blues, jazz, and bluegrass to beach music, hip-hop, and a celebration of North Carolina popular music. This event features author David Menconi and founder of Ramseur independent label and North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Trustee Dolphus Ramseur in a conversation moderated by NC Humanities’ Board Trustee Elizabeth Carlson.

Family Movie Fridays at 1 p.m.

