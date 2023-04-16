Book Smarts

New books available to check out from the Mount Airy Public Library.

Fiction

The Girl in the Lifeboat – Eileen Enwright Hodgetts

Forest Folk – John Hood

Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.

STEAMed Up Tuesdays from 4 — 5 p.m. Interactive fun and learning for youth in grades 4 through 6.

Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room. All skill levels are welcome.

It’s Yoga Y’all. Join Ms. Heather on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m.

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. The April book the club is reading is “Money Rock: A Family’s Story of Cocaine, Race, and Ambition in the New South” by Pam Kelley. This book is provided to us by North Carolina Reads, a statewide book club for 2023. You get to keep the book.

Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Members discuss the different books they have read.

Teen Book Club, every fourth Thursday at 4 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of next month’s book and join us for some fun. “Enter Three Witches” by Carolyn B. Cooney

Middle Homeschool Mondays at 2 p.m. every Monday. Makerspace and STEAM related activities for ages 11 and older, in the Multipurpose Room.

The A.V. Club at the library Mondays at 6 p.m. for teens and preteens. We will be learning how to use video and sound production equipment.

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem Book Club is held on the fourth Tuesday of the Month at 6 p.m. A book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. Our April read will be “The Forger’s Spell: A True Story of Vermeer, Nazis, and the Greatest Art Hoax of the Twentieth Century” by Edward Dolnick. Copies are available at the front desk.

Homeschool Thursdays at 2 p., for Makerspace and STEAM related activities. For ages 10 and younger, in the Multipurpose Room.

The Pre-Teen Book Club meets every third Thursday at 4 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of this month’s book and join us for some fun. We will be reading, “The Shakespeare Stealer” by Gary Blackwood.

Friends of the Library Book Sale will be April 12 – April 18. Opening day hours are 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and Monday 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Books, games, movies, music, puzzles and more for sale.

Bright Star Touring Theatre and the Mount Airy Public Library Present, Gus Goes Green: A STEM Adventure Gus Goes on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. Gus, a giant dog puppet, leads you on a STEM-inspired adventure around the globe. This event is provided to you by the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library and this project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Afternoon With the Author on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Sarah Martin Byrd, a local author from the Elkin community, will be onhand. Her works include “Shackled to My Father’s Sins,” “The River Keeper,” and “In the Coal Mine Shadows.”

Grow Your Own Salad Bowl – Thursday April 27 at 2 p.m. A free hands-on workshop led by Master Gardener Robin Portis. You’ll need to bring a bowl 5-6” deep and 10-12” in diameter. It will need drainage holes, which we can assist you with, if your container is plastic or wooden. Registration is required. Call us at 336-710-9796 or visit the library to reserve a spot today.

