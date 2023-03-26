Book Smarts

Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.

Mind Factory Mondays at 6 p.m. – Interactive fun and learning for teens STEAM projects and Makerspace activities.

STEAMed Up Tuesdays from 4 — 5 p.m. Interactive fun and learning for youth in grades 4 through 6.

Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

Crimes and Crafts is the final Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. A new book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. Our March read will be “Tears of Rage” by John Walsh.

Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room. All skill levels are welcome.

It’s Yoga Y’all. Join Ms. Heather on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m.

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. The April book the club is reading is “Money Rock: A Family’s Story of Cocaine, Race, and Ambition in the New South” by Pam Kelley. This book is provided to us by North Carolina Reads, a statewide book club for 2023. You get to keep the book.

Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Members discuss the different books they have read.

A pre-teen book club will meet every third Thursday at 4 p.m. Stop by the library and grab a copy of this month’s book and join us for some fun.We will be reading, “Fly Girls” by P. O’Connell Pearson

Teen Book Club, every fourth Thursday at 4 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of next month’s book and join us for some fun. “The Finisher” by David Baldacci.

Middle Homeschool Mondays at 2 p.m. every Monday. Makerspace and STEAM related activities for ages 11 and older, in the Multipurpose Room.

Homeschool Thursdays at 2 p., for Makerspace and STEAM related activities. For ages 10 and younger, in the Multipurpose Room.

Organic Seed Starting on March 30 at 2 p.m. It is time to start vegetable seeds indoors. It is fun. It is relatively inexpensive. There are a wide variety of plants with greater color, size, and growth habits when growing from seed. Come join Extension Master Gardener Robin Portis to learn how. Call to register for this workshop 336-789-5108.

March Madness Tournament of Books: The Classics vs. the Best of 2022 (all month). We need your help to decide which books should move to the next round. Each time you vote, you will be entered into a drawing for a great basket of books and other goodies to be given away at the end of the month.

Friends of the Library Book Sale will be April 12 – April 18. Opening day hours are 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and Monday 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Books, games, movies, music, puzzles and more for sale.

Bright Star Touring Theatre and the Mount Airy Public Library Present, Gus Goes Green: A STEM Adventure Gus Goes on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. Gus, a giant dog puppet, leads you on a STEM-inspired adventure around the globe. This event is provided to you by the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library and this project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Afternoon With the Author on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Sarah Martin Byrd, a local author from the Elkin community, will be onhand. Her works include “Shackled to My Father’s Sins,” “The River Keeper,” and “In the Coal Mine Shadows.”

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/