Book Smarts

New titles available at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

Murder at an Irish Bakery – Carlene O’Connor

Large Print Fiction

In Love’s Time – Kate Breslin

Joan – Katherine J. Chen

The Half Life of Valery K – Natasha Pulley

Non-Fiction

The Light We Carry – Michelle Obama B

++++

Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.

***

Mind Factory Mondays at 6 p.m. – Interactive fun and learning for teens STEAM projects and Makerspace activities.

***

STEAMed Up Tuesdays from 4 — 5 p.m. Interactive fun and learning for youth in grades 4 through 6.

***

Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

***

Crimes and Crafts is the final Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. A new book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. Our March read will be “Tears of Rage” by John Walsh.

***

Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room. All skill levels are welcome.

***

It’s Yoga Y’all. Join Ms. Heather on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m.

***

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. Game Changers: Dean Smith, Charlie Scott, and the Era That Transformed a Southern College Town” by Art Chansky. This book is provided to us by North Carolina Reads, a statewide book club for 2023.

***

Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30. Members discuss the different books they have read.

***

A pre-teen book club will meet every third Thursday at 4 p.m. Stop by the library and grab a copy of this month’s book and join us for some fun.We will be reading, “Fly Girls” by P. O’Connell Pearson

***

Teen Book Club, every fourth Thursday at 4 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of next month’s book and join us for some fun. “The Finisher” by David Baldacci.

***

VITA Tax Preparation – Appointments to have your taxes done will run from Jan. 28 to April 8. Call 336-415-4225 to make your appointment.

***

Bright Star Theatre presents: “We Can Do It: American Women in History” on March 4 at 11 a.m. Listen to the stories of more than 30 American women who helped to shape our country into the land it is today. This event is provided by the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library and this project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

***

Middle Homeschool Mondays at 2 p.m. every Monday. Makerspace and STEAM related activities for ages 11 and older, in the Multipurpose Room.

***

Homeschool Thursdays at 2 p., for Makerspace and STEAM related activities. For ages 10 and younger, in the Multipurpose Room.

***

Barabara Bates Smith as “IVY ROWE” From Lee Smith’s “Fair and Tender Ladies” with Jeff Sebens’ music will be on display March 18 at 6 p.m. Special guest Oma Boyd. Oma will be reading from her book, Blue Ridge ShadowsThis event is provided to you by the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

***

Organic Seed Starting on March 30 at 2 p.m. It is time to start vegetable seeds indoors. It is fun. It is relatively inexpensive. There are a wide variety of plants with greater color, size, and growth habits when growing from seed. Come join Extension Master Gardener Robin Portis to learn how. Call to register for this workshop 336-789-5108.

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/