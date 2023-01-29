Book Smarts

New titles available at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
Marple – Agatha Christie
Large Print Fiction
The War Librarian – Addison Armstrong
The SUrgeon’s Daughter – Audrey Blake
Targeted – Lynette Eason, Lynn H. Blackburn & Natalie Walters
The Thread Collectors – Shaunna J. Edwards – Alyson Richman
Something Old, Something New – Amy Clipston
A Hundred Crickets Singing – Cathy Gohlke
The American Adventuress – C.W. Gortner
Maybe Not – Colleen Hoover
Maybe Now – Colleen Hoover
Maybe Someday – Colleen Hoover
The Librarian Spy – Madeline Martin
The Lost Melody – Joanna Davidson Politano
Her Heart’s Desire – Shelley Shepard Gray
Large Print Biography
Apparently There Were Complaints – Sharon Gless
Non-Fiction
Acupressure Made Simple – Deborah Bleecker
Finance For the People – Paco de Leon
The United States of Cryptids – J.W. Ocker
And There Was Light – Jon Meacham B
The Science of Murder – Carla Valentine
++++
Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.
***
STEAMed Up Tuesdays from 4 — 5 p.m. Interactive fun and learning for youth in grades 4 through 6.
***
Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.
***
Crimes and Crafts is the final Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. A new book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. Our February eead will be “The Devil in the White City” by Erik Larson.
***
Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room. All skill levels are welcome.
***
It’s Yoga Y’all. Join Ms. Heather on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 am.
***
The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. For our book club event we are reading “Carolina Built” by Kianna Alexander. This book is provided to us by North Carolina Reads, a statewide book club for 2023.
***
Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30. Members discuss the different books they have read.
***
Teen Book Club, every fourth Thursday at 4 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of next month’s book and join us for some fun. “P.S. I Love You” by Kasie West. Preteens will be reading “I Will Always Write Back: How One Letter Changed Two Lives” by Caitlin Alifirenka.
***
Authors Anna Petelle and Glenda Younger, authors of the Plott Hound Mystery Series, will be at the library to discuss the release of Book 4 in the series on Jan. 28 at noon.
***
VITA Tax Preparation – Appointments to have your taxes done will run from Jan. 28 to April 8. Call 336-415-4225 to make your appointment.
***
Workshop on Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. The library offers access to digital content for all mobile devices — all a person needs is a library card, a device and internet access. You can read ebooks, or listen to audiobooks on the free Libby app. Anyone without a card can arrive 15 minutes early to sign up for one.
***
Bring Your Child to the Library Day celebration at 11 a.m. on Feb. 4. Bright Star Touring Theatre will present African Folktales, a 45-minute production that brings to life the vastness of the African landscape and a variety of clever animals. Join Akili as she shares these tales that were traditionally passed down by word of mouth. With imaginative costumes and lots of audience participation, this production also includes valuable character-education themes. Provided by the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library and the Surry Arts Council.
***
Middle & High School Tutoring – Every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Got a problem? We’re here to help you solve it. Specializing in math, English and biology, tutoring provided by a National Honor Society Student from North Surry High School.
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/