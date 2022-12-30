Book Smarts

New titles available at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
Finding Perfect – Colleen Hoover
Non-Fiction
American Wildflowers – Susan Barba
Kitchen Medicine – Debi Lewis
The Holistic RX for Kids – Madiha M. Saeed MD
Large Print Fiction
The Prince of Spies – Elizabeth Camden
Night Bird Calling -Cathy Gohlke
The Christmas House – Victoria James
***
Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.
***
STEAMed Up Tuesdays from 4 — 5 p.m. Interactive fun and learning for youth in grades 4 through 6.
***
Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.
***
Crimes and Crafts is the final Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. A new book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. Our January read will be “Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases,” by Paul Holes.
***
Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room All skill levels are welcome.
***
It’s Yoga Y’all!!! – Join Ms. Heather on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 am.
***
The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. This month’s book is Last Christmas in Paris: A Novel of World War I by Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb. In January, we are reading Mystery Authors to celebrate Sherlock Holmes’ birthday. For our book club event we are reading any novel by Jane Tesh and will hear her speak at our January meeting.
***
Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30. Members discuss the different books they have read.
***
Join us Thursday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. for a Makerspace Party. Explore and use our new Makerspace materials: Dash the Robot, Code and Go Robot Mouse, Nintendo Switches…
***
The library will be closed Dec. 31 – Jan. 2 for the New Year’s Holiday.
***
VITA Tax Preparation – Appointments to have your taxes done will run from Jan. 28 to April 8.
***
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/