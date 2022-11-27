Book Smarts

New books available to check out at the Mount Airy Public Library include a “B” denotes a biography):
Fiction
The Twilight World – Werner Herzog
The Marriage Portrait – Maggie O’Farrell
Mercury Pictures Presents – Anthony Marra
The Bullet That Missed: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery – Richard Osman
Mademoiselle Revolution – Zoe Sivak
Large Print Fiction
Mistletoe Season – Michelle Major
Home Sweet Christmas – Susan Mallery
Falling Stars – Fern Michaels
A Forever Home – Annie Rains
Large Print Non-Fiction
In Love – Amy Bloom (B)
Sisters of Mokama – Jyote Thottam
Non-Fiction
Preserving Brain Health In a Toxic Age – Arnold R. Eiser, MD
The Trials of Harry S. Truman – Jeffrey Frank (B)
Rogues – Patrick Radden Keefe
Becoming Thelma Lou – Betty Lynn (B)
The Dark Queens – Shelley Puhak
Hello, Molly! – Molly Shannon (B)
***
Story time is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.
***
STEAMed Up Tuesdays from 4 — 5 p.m. Interactive fund and learning for youth in grades 4 through 6.
***
Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.
***
Crimes and Crafts is the final Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. A new book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. The first meeting will be Dec. 20 and our first book will be “The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper” by Hallie Rubenhold.
***
Tai Chi Fridays – Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room All skill levels are welcome.
***
The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. This month’s book is The Tannery by Michael A. Almond.
***
Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30. Members discuss the different books they have read.
***
It’s Yoga Y’all is held on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m., unless otherwise noted.
***
Front Porch Holiday Decoration on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. Join us for a free hands-on workshop taught by Master Gardener Robin Portis. Registration is required. You will need to bring the planter of your choice. It may be any size, and needs to be full of soil. The soil does not need to be new, it can be from a previous planting. Your planter will need to be watered thoroughly the day before the workshop and kept where it will not freeze. Call 336-789-5108 to register. Questions? Call the NC State Cooperative Extension Center, Surry County at 335-401-8025.
***
Author Michael A. Almond, who has written one book that is set in North Carolina, “The Tannery,” will visit the library on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.
***
Surviving the Holidays with Diabetes will be the subject of a presentation on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. Recipes and useful tips to help manage diabetes during the holidayswill be presented by Carmen Long from the NC Cooperative Extension Agency and Kelly Whittington from theSurry County Health and Nutrition Center.
***
Toy Trains from Grandpa’s Attic, a presentation by Eric Cook, will be Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. Learn about antique toy trains and see some examples from the 1890s to the 1950s.
***
On Dec. 22 the Christmas movie “The Polar Express” will be played at 2 p.m., followed by Cookies with Santa and Mrs. Santa Claus at 4 p.m. will be onhand pictures with him and the missus.
***
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/