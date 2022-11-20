Book Smarts

Books available to check out at the Mount Airy Public Library include:

Fiction

Desert Star – Michael Connelly

Blood Moon – Heather Graham & Jon Land

Murder at Black Oaks – Phillip Margolin

Wyoming Homecoming – Diana Palmer

Large Print Non-Fiction

Brothers and Wives – Christopher Anderson

Cabin Fever – Michael Smith & Jonathan Franklin

Non-Fiction

The Pope at War – David I. Kertzer

I’ll Show Myself Out – Jessi Klein

Raising Lazarus – Beth Macy

Because Our Fathers Lied – Craig McNamara

The Monster’s Bones – David K. Randal

Eating to Extinction -Dan Saladino

Off the Edge – Kelly Weill

Scoundrel – Sarah Weinman

***

The Mount Airy Public Library will be closed Nov, 24-25 for Thanksgiving.

***

Reading time is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.

***

The Gentle Hearts Book Club meets Mondays at 10 a.m. is a new club for adults that focuses on sweet romance.

***

STEAMed Up Tuesdays from 4 — 5 p.m. Interactive fund and learning for youth in grades 4 through 6.

***

Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

***

Crimes and Crafts is the final Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. A new book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. The first meeting will be Dec. 20 and our first book will be “The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper” by Hallie Rubenhold.

***

Tai Chi Fridays – Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room All skill levels are welcome.

***

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. This month’s book is The Tannery by Michael A. Almond.

***

Pages and Petticoats Book Club — meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. Discussion questions will be posted on Facebook.

***

Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30. Members discuss the different books they have read.

***

It’s Yoga Y’all is held on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m., unless otherwise noted.

***

The library is in need of a programming assistant. This is a 32-hour full time position with benefits. You will be working with school aged children and teenagers. You must have knowledge of STEAM, computers, robotics, Makerspaces, VR, etc. Knowing how to use social media is a must as we do a lot of our advertising through this medium. Some nights and Saturdays are required as these activities would need to be done after school hours. For more details visit https://nwrlibrary.org/job-openings/

***

The Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library Fall Book Sale continues on Monday, Nov. 21. Browse, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

***

Front Porch Holiday Decoration on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. Join us for a free hands-on workshop taught by Master Gardener Robin Portis. Registration is required. You will need to bring the planter of your choice. It may be any size, and needs to be full of soil. The soil does not need to be new, it can be from a previous planting. Your planter will need to be watered thoroughly the day before the workshop and kept where it will not freeze. Call 336-789-5108 to register. Questions? Call the NC State Cooperative Extension Center, Surry County at 335-401-8025.

***

Author Michael A. Almond, who has written one book that is set in North Carolina, “The Tannery,” will visit the library on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

***

Toy Trains from Grandpa’s Attic, a presentation by Eric Cook, will be Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. Learn about antique toy trains and see some examples from the 1890s to the 1950s.

***

On Dec. 22 the Christmas movie “The Polar Express” will be played at 2 p.m., followed by Cookies with Santa and Mrs. Santa Claus at 4 p.m. will be onhand pictures with him and the missus.

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/