Book Smarts

Caleb Bryant was the backpack winner in the grade 9-12 Summer Reading program. Submitted photo Johannah Brown was the backpack winner in the grade K-2 Summer Reading program. Submitted photo Kaitlyn Hollady was the backpack winner in the grade 6-8 Summer Reading program. Backpack Winners - our backpack winners are: Johannah Brown K -2, Ryan Karpenko 3 - 5, Kaitlyn Hollady 6 - 8 and Caleb Brown 9 - 12. Submitted photo

Books available to check out at the Mount Airy Public Library include:

Fiction

Reckoning – Catherine Coulter

Aura of Night – Heather Graham

The Healing of Natalie Curtis – Jane Kirkpatrick

The Librarian Spy – Madeline Martin

The Ex Hex – Erin Sterling

Sugar and Salt – Susan Wiggs

Black Dog – Stuart Woods

Large Print Fiction

Invention of the Heart – Mary Connealy

Look Closer – David Ellis

Unfailing Love – Janette Oke and Laurel Oke Logan

The It Girl – Ruth Ware

The Last White Rose – Alison Weir

Relative Justice – Robert Whitlow

In Honor’s Defense – Karen Witemeyer

Nonfiction

Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis – Beth Macy

***

Reading time is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.

***

Full STEAM Ahead – Tuesday afternoons from 4 to 6. A new program for students in fourth through twelfth grades. Students will listen to a book and/or read the book. Activities will be STEAM-based, built around science, technology, arts, math, literature and history.

***

Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

***

Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.

***

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. In September we will be reading and discussing The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins.

***

Pages and Petticoats Book Club — meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. For August, we will be reading Southern Comfort by Fern Michaels.

***

Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30. Members discuss the different books they have read.

***

Classic Movie Monday on Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. to watch Key Largo. Popcorn and water provided.

***

The first of a three-part education program on understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia will be held Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. at the library.

***

Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.

***

September is Library Card Sign Up Month. “Find Your Voice at the Library.” To celebrate and encourage people new to the library to sign up for a library card, we are holding a daily raffle in the month of September. Each day, people who sign up for cards or check out books will put their name in a basket and we will draw at the end of each workday. The prizes may consist of different gift cards, books or other prizes. So, if you aren’t a member of our local library system, Northwestern Regional Library, come out and sign up in the month of September.

***

The library will be closed on Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day, and on Sept. 16 for staff development.

***

Carmen Long from the NC Cooperative Extension will present a free food safety and food preservation workshop at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.

***

Robin Portis with the Master Gardeners of Surry County will give a talk on fall gardening at 2 p.m. on Sept. 13. Call 336-789-5108 in advance to register.

***

The library will be closed for region wide staff development on Sept. 16

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/