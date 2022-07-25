Book Smarts

Books available for check-out at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

Hidden Treasures – Michelle Adams

When Women Were Dragons – Kelly Barnhill

The Illness Lesson – Clare Beams

Cold Clay – Juneau Black

The Lost Book of Eleanor Dare – Kimberly Brock

Find Me – Alafair Burke

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot – Marianne Cronin

Box 88 – Charles Cumming

A History of Wild Places – Shea Ernshaw

Deer Season – Erin Flanagan

A Lullaby For Witches – Hester Fox

The Ex-Husband – Karen Hamilton

True Crime Story – Joseph Knox

The Record Keeper – Charles Martin

When the Reckoning Comes – LaTanya McQueen

Hello, Transcriber – Hannah Morrissey

Hell of a Book – Jason Mott

The House on Vesper Sands -Paraic O’Donnell

Hamnet – Maggie O’Farrell

The House of Whispers – Laura Purcell

Cold, Cold Bones – Kathy Reichs

Daughter of the Goddess – Sue Lynn Tan

Rising Tiger – Brad Thor

Lover Arisen – J.R. Ward

Large Print Fiction

The Home-Wreckers – Mary Kay Andrews

You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty – Akwaeke Emezi

Sound of Darkness – Heather Graham

Our Kind of People – Carol Wallace

Non-Fiction

Murder at Teal’s Pond – David Bushman & Mark T. Givens

Unmasked – Paul Holes

Trailed – Kathryn Miles

The Woman Beyond the Attic – Andrew Neiderman

Augusta Savage – Marilyn Nelson

Red Handed – Peter Schweizer

1620 – Peter Wood

The summer programming is underway, lasting through Aug. 8. Explore the theme of the week through stories, crafts, games and more. Spaces are limited for some events, call or come by to register to secure a spot. Call 336-789-5108. The schedule is:

• Monday at 6 p.m. – teens, ages 13-17. This week, we will make a watercolor craft with tissue paper. Tissue paper will be used to create a background and an ocean themed silhouette placed on top. Pizza will be provided, please bring your own drink.

• Tuesday at 2 p. m. – kids ages 8-12; Learn about octopuses and how they can fit and slide into any size space by making Octopus Slime.

• Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. – Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; This week is wet and wild water week, we will have a slip n’ slide and a wading pool. Wear your suit, bring your sunscreen and a towel.

• Thursday at 9:30 a.m. – Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; This week is wet and wild water week, we will have a slip n’ slide and a wading pool. Wear your suit, bring your sunscreen and a towel.

• Thursday at 11 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – ages 4-5; This week is wet and wild water week, we will have a slip n’ slide and a wading pool. Wear your suit, bring your sunscreen and a towel.

• Friday at 9 a.m. – Adults, age 18 and older; Seven Wonders of the Seas – Learn about some of the wonders of the seas.

• Friday at 1 p.m. – Family Movie Series, popcorn and water will be available. Feel free to bring your own snacks. This week, we will be watching Ponyo.

***

Book Bag Giveaway. This summer, each time you check out books, put your name in the box at the check-out deks to win a bookbag full of school supplies. The drawing will be Friday, August 5.

***

Top Reader. The top reader of the summer, the one who turns in the most reading logs, with the most time read will win a Kindle. This contest is for youth ages 8 – 18. Turn in all reading logs by August 5.

***

Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.

***

Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

***

Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.

***

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. In August we will be reading and discussing Elegy for Iris by John Bayley. This is a story of his wife, Iris Murdoch, who developed Alzheimer’s and how they managed. We will also meet to watch the movie based on the book.

***

Pages and Petticoats Book Club — meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. For August, we will be reading Southern Comfort by Fern Michaels.

***

Classic Movie Monday on July 25 at 5:30 p.m. to watch JAWS, if you dare. “We’re going to need a bigger boat.” Popcorn and water provided.

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/