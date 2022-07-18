Book Smarts

July 18, 2022 John Peters Community 0
By Rana Southern The Mount Airy Public Library

Books available for check-out at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

Light From Uncommon Stars – Ryka Aoki

A Letter to Three Witches – Elizabeth Bass

Republic of Detours – Scott Borchert

Deadly Target – Elizabeth Goddard

The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections – Eva Jurczyk

The Replacement Wife – Darby Kate

The Perfect Escape – Leah Konen

The Friendship Pact – Jill Shalvis

The Lost Village – Camilla Stern

Large Print Fiction

Looking for Leroy – Melody Carlson

A Season of Change – Beth Wiseman

Red Burning Sky – Tom Young

Non-Fiction

Atlas of the Heart – Brene Brown

Atomic Habits – James Clear

Crystals for Beginners – Karen Frazier

New Women In the Old West – Wenifred Gallagher

The Irish Assassins – Julie Kavanagh

The Last Castle – Denise Kiernan

Tulsa 1921 – Randy Krehbiel

Wilmington’s Lie – David Zucchino

Biography

Dante – A Life – Alessandro Barbero

Crossing the Line – Kareem Rosser

The summer programming is underway, lasting through Aug. 8. Explore the theme of the week through stories, crafts, games and more. Spaces are limited for some events, call or come by to register to secure a spot. Call 336-789-5108. The schedule is:

• Monday at 6 p.m. – teens, ages 13-17. Play like Vikings, learn about Vikings and how they roamed the seas.

• Tuesday at 2 p. m. – kids ages 8-12; Make Japanese Paper Lanterns

• Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. – Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3;

• Thursday at 9:30 a.m. – Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old;

• Thursday at 11 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – ages 4-5;

• Friday at 9 a.m. – Adults, age 18 and older; This week, we will make a watercolor craft with tissue paper.

• Friday at 1 p.m. – Family Movie Series, popcorn and water will be available. Feel free to bring your own snacks. This week, we will be watching Sinbad, the Legend of the Seven Seas.

• July 21 at 4:30 p.m. Brightstar Children’s Theatre Presents “Treasure Island.” Get a crash course on this Robert Louis Stevenson classic tale of treasure, pirates and ocean adventure. For all ages.

Book Bag Giveaway. This summer, each time you check out books, put your name in the box at the check-out deks to win a bookbag full of school supplies. The drawing will be Friday, August 5.

Top Reader. The top reader of the summer, the one who turns in the most reading logs, with the most time read will win a Kindle. This contest is for youth ages 8 – 18. Turn in all reading logs by August 5.

Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.

Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. This month we will be reading The Mapmaker’s Children by Sarah McCoy.

Pages and Petticoats Book Club — meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.

Classic Movie Monday on July 25 at 5:30 p.m. to watch JAWS, if you dare. “We’re going to need a bigger boat.”

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/