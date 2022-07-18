Book Smarts

Books available for check-out at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
Light From Uncommon Stars – Ryka Aoki
A Letter to Three Witches – Elizabeth Bass
Republic of Detours – Scott Borchert
Deadly Target – Elizabeth Goddard
The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections – Eva Jurczyk
The Replacement Wife – Darby Kate
The Perfect Escape – Leah Konen
The Friendship Pact – Jill Shalvis
The Lost Village – Camilla Stern
Large Print Fiction
Looking for Leroy – Melody Carlson
A Season of Change – Beth Wiseman
Red Burning Sky – Tom Young
Non-Fiction
Atlas of the Heart – Brene Brown
Atomic Habits – James Clear
Crystals for Beginners – Karen Frazier
New Women In the Old West – Wenifred Gallagher
The Irish Assassins – Julie Kavanagh
The Last Castle – Denise Kiernan
Tulsa 1921 – Randy Krehbiel
Wilmington’s Lie – David Zucchino
Biography
Dante – A Life – Alessandro Barbero
Crossing the Line – Kareem Rosser
The summer programming is underway, lasting through Aug. 8. Explore the theme of the week through stories, crafts, games and more. Spaces are limited for some events, call or come by to register to secure a spot. Call 336-789-5108. The schedule is:
• Monday at 6 p.m. – teens, ages 13-17. Play like Vikings, learn about Vikings and how they roamed the seas.
• Tuesday at 2 p. m. – kids ages 8-12; Make Japanese Paper Lanterns
• Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. – Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3;
• Thursday at 9:30 a.m. – Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old;
• Thursday at 11 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – ages 4-5;
• Friday at 9 a.m. – Adults, age 18 and older; This week, we will make a watercolor craft with tissue paper.
• Friday at 1 p.m. – Family Movie Series, popcorn and water will be available. Feel free to bring your own snacks. This week, we will be watching Sinbad, the Legend of the Seven Seas.
• July 21 at 4:30 p.m. Brightstar Children’s Theatre Presents “Treasure Island.” Get a crash course on this Robert Louis Stevenson classic tale of treasure, pirates and ocean adventure. For all ages.
Book Bag Giveaway. This summer, each time you check out books, put your name in the box at the check-out deks to win a bookbag full of school supplies. The drawing will be Friday, August 5.
Top Reader. The top reader of the summer, the one who turns in the most reading logs, with the most time read will win a Kindle. This contest is for youth ages 8 – 18. Turn in all reading logs by August 5.
Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.
Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.
Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.
The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. This month we will be reading The Mapmaker’s Children by Sarah McCoy.
Pages and Petticoats Book Club — meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Classic Movie Monday on July 25 at 5:30 p.m. to watch JAWS, if you dare. “We’re going to need a bigger boat.”
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/