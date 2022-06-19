Book Smarts

Books available for check-out at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Large Print Fiction
The Element of Love – Mary Connealy
A View Most Glorious – Regina Scott
Non Fiction
One Damn Thing After Another – William Barr
The Atlas of Disappearing Places – Christina Conklin and Marina Psaros
Original Sisters – Anita Kunz
Vegetable Simple – Eric Ripert
***
The summer programming is underway, lasting through Aug. 8. Explore the theme of the week through stories, crafts, games and more. Spaces are limited for some events, call or come by to register to secure a spot. Call 336-789-5108. The schedule is:
• Monday at 6 p.m. – teens, ages 13-17, pizza will be provided, bring your own drink;
• Tuesday at 2 p. m. – kids ages 8-12;
• Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. – Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3;
• Thursday at 9:30 a.m. – Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old;
• Thursday at 11 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – ages 4-5;
• Friday at 9 a.m. – Adults, age 18 and older;
• Friday at 1 p.m. – Family Movie Series, popcorn and water will be available. Feel free to bring your own snacks.
• July 21 at 4:30 p.m. Brightstar Children’s Theatre Presents “Treasure Island.” Get a crash course on this Robert Louis Stevenson classic tale of treasure, pirates and ocean adventure. For all ages.
***
Book Bag Giveaway. This summer, each time you check out books, put your name in the box at the check-out deks to win a bookbag full of school supplies. The drawing will be Friday, August 5.
***
Top Reader. The top reader of the summer, the one who turns in the most reading logs, with the most time read will win a Kindle. This contest is for youth ages 8 – 18. Turn in all reading logs by August 5.
***
Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.
***
Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.
***
Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.
***
The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. This month we will be reading The Mapmaker’s Children by Sarah McCoy.
***
Pages and Petticoats Book Club — meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. This month we are reading A Room With a View by E.M. Forster. At our meeting we will watch the 1985 film adaptation.
***
Classic Movie Monday on June 27 at 5:30 p.m. will feature The Incredible Mr. Limpet, starring Don Knotts.
***
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/