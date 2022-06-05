Book Smarts

New releases available at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

The Newcomer by Mary Kay Andrews

The Last Manuscript by Cathy Bonidan

The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles

The House on the Cerulean Sea by TJ Clune

Waiting for the Night Song by Julie Carrick Dalton

A Dance in Donegal by Jennifer Deibel

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

People Like Her by Ellery Lloyd

Biography

Believe It: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable by Jamie Kern Lima

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics by Dolly Parton

***

The library story times are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Adults must wear a mask. Mondays at 4 p.m. Afternoon Story Time for children in kindergarten through second grade; Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Mixed Age Story Time, birth to preschool.

***

LACE Romance Readers Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The book chosen for September is “The Secret History of the Pink Carnation” by Lauren Willig. Copies are available at the desk.

***

Yoga returns on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

***

Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.

***

Classic Movie Monday returns on the last Monday of the month with “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.” The Library Card Sign Up Month theme is “The Child” or Baby Yoda, so this month we will watch a classic from the 1970s.

***

***

Our Community Book Club will meet the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. The book chosen for August is “When Time Stopped: A Memoir of My Father’s War and What Remains” by Ariana Neumann. Copies are available at the desk.

***

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, if you do not already have a card, come on in and sign up for one. There will be lots of special events to help celebrate such as a storywalk, and a gingerbread man disguise contest. Come by the library to check them out.

***

We will have an indoor storywalk around the book “A Big Surprise for Little Card” by Charise Mericle Harper, which will be posted throughout the library. After the walk there will be a little surprise.

***

The Gingerbread Man is still trying to hide from the little old man and lady. Help him out by disguising him as your favorite book character. Gingerbread man template available at the library.

***

Coffee Mug ‘O Goodies – We haven’t forgotten about the adults we serve. Each time you check out books, enter to win a coffee mug with some library swag inside. We will also be giving away some tote bags.

***

Back to School Backpack Giveaway – The Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library is sponsoring a backpack giveaway. There is a backpack full of school supplies for each school level, (K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12). Check out a book to be eligible to enter. One entry per person per day. Drawing will be held Monday, Sept. 20. You need not be present to win.

***

The Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library is having a mini book sale during Mayberry Days. It will be on Thursday and Friday, the Sept. 23-24. Thursday hours are 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday hours are 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. The book sale will be out front in the courtyard.

***

A beautiful handmade quilt has been donated to the Northwestern Regional Library system by Carol McDowell to use as a raffle prize. We and our sister libraries will be selling raffle tickets one for $1 or 6 for $5. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of eBooks for the region. Tickets are available now, you can come by the library to purchase the tickets and see a picture of the quilt. The actual quilt will be on display during Mayberry Days.

***

National Voter Registration Day – Are you registered to vote? If not, come out to the library on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. and we will assist you with the process. #VOTEREADY?

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/