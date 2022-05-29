Book Smarts

Books available for check-out at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
The Haunting of Leigh Harker – Darcy Coates
The Family Plot – Megan Collins
The Hollows – Mark Edwards
The Bookseller’s Secret – Michelle Gable
Labyrinth of Lies – Irene Hanon
Beneath a Starless Sky – Tessa Harris
Refuge – Dot Jackson
The Vanished Days – Susanna Kearsley
Daughters of the Resistance – Lana Kortchik
A Little Christmas Spirit – Sheila Roberts
The Girl Behind the Wall – Mandy Robotham
The Secret of Snow – Viola Shipman
What Passes As Love – Trisha R. Thomas
The Attic on Queen Street – Karen White
Large Print Fiction
Silverview – John Le Carre
What Happened to the Bennetts – Lisa Scottoline
Non-Fiction
Rebel Homemaker – Drew Barrymore
The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Super Easy! – Ree Drummond
The Joy of Sweat – Sarah Everts
The Bomber Mafia – Malcolm Gladwell
The 1619 Project – Nikole Hannah-Jones
The Quiet Zone – Stephen Kurczy
Breathing Fire – Jaime Lowe
The Ravine – Wendy Lower
Until Proven Safe – Geoff Manaugh
The Secret of Life – Howard Markel
All Made Up – Ray Nudson
The Baseball 100 – Joe Posnanski
Brainscapes – Rebecca Schwarzlose
The Secret History of Food – Matt Siegal
Black Food – Bryant Terry
Biography
The First 21 – How I Became Nikki Sixx – Nikki Sixx
Below the Edge of Darkness – Edith Widder
***
The summer programming is underway, lasting now through Aug. 8. Explore the theme of the week through stories, crafts, games and more. Spaces are limited for some events, call or come by to register to secure a spot. Call 336-789-5108. The schedule is:
• Monday at 6 p.m. – teens, ages 13-17;
• Tuesday at 2 p. m. – kids ages 8-12;
• Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. – Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3;
• Thursday at 9:30 a.m. – Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old;
• Thursday at 11 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – ages 4-5;
• Friday at 9 a.m. – Adults, age 18 and older;
• Friday at 1 p.m. – Family Movie Series, popcorn and water will be available. Feel free to bring your own snacks.
• June 11 at 2 p.m. Author Meet and Greet – Come by and meet Sarah McCoy and listen as she talks about her new book Mustique Island.
• July 21 at 4:30 p.m. Brightstar Children’s Theatre Presents “Treasure Island.” Get a crash course on this Robert Louis Stevenson classic tale of treasure, pirates and ocean adventure. For all ages.
***
Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.
***
Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.
***
Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.
***
The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.
***
It’s Yoga Y’all – Yoga with Ms. Heather will be the third Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
***
Pages and Petticoats Book Club — meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
***
An Author Meet and Greet with Sarah McCoy, author of several novels, will take place on June 11 at 2 p.m. She will be talking about her new book, Mustique Island.
***
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/