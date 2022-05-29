Book Smarts

May 29, 2022
By Rana Southern The Mount Airy Public Library

Books available for check-out at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

The Haunting of Leigh Harker – Darcy Coates

The Family Plot – Megan Collins

The Hollows – Mark Edwards

The Bookseller’s Secret – Michelle Gable

Labyrinth of Lies – Irene Hanon

Beneath a Starless Sky – Tessa Harris

Refuge – Dot Jackson

The Vanished Days – Susanna Kearsley

Daughters of the Resistance – Lana Kortchik

A Little Christmas Spirit – Sheila Roberts

The Girl Behind the Wall – Mandy Robotham

The Secret of Snow – Viola Shipman

What Passes As Love – Trisha R. Thomas

The Attic on Queen Street – Karen White

Large Print Fiction

Silverview – John Le Carre

What Happened to the Bennetts – Lisa Scottoline

Non-Fiction

Rebel Homemaker – Drew Barrymore

The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Super Easy! – Ree Drummond

The Joy of Sweat – Sarah Everts

The Bomber Mafia – Malcolm Gladwell

The 1619 Project – Nikole Hannah-Jones

The Quiet Zone – Stephen Kurczy

Breathing Fire – Jaime Lowe

The Ravine – Wendy Lower

Until Proven Safe – Geoff Manaugh

The Secret of Life – Howard Markel

All Made Up – Ray Nudson

The Baseball 100 – Joe Posnanski

Brainscapes – Rebecca Schwarzlose

The Secret History of Food – Matt Siegal

Black Food – Bryant Terry

Biography

The First 21 – How I Became Nikki Sixx – Nikki Sixx

Below the Edge of Darkness – Edith Widder

The summer programming is underway, lasting now through Aug. 8. Explore the theme of the week through stories, crafts, games and more. Spaces are limited for some events, call or come by to register to secure a spot. Call 336-789-5108. The schedule is:

• Monday at 6 p.m. – teens, ages 13-17;

• Tuesday at 2 p. m. – kids ages 8-12;

• Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. – Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3;

• Thursday at 9:30 a.m. – Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old;

• Thursday at 11 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – ages 4-5;

• Friday at 9 a.m. – Adults, age 18 and older;

• Friday at 1 p.m. – Family Movie Series, popcorn and water will be available. Feel free to bring your own snacks.

• June 11 at 2 p.m. Author Meet and Greet – Come by and meet Sarah McCoy and listen as she talks about her new book Mustique Island.

• July 21 at 4:30 p.m. Brightstar Children’s Theatre Presents “Treasure Island.” Get a crash course on this Robert Louis Stevenson classic tale of treasure, pirates and ocean adventure. For all ages.

Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.

Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.

It’s Yoga Y’all – Yoga with Ms. Heather will be the third Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

Pages and Petticoats Book Club — meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/