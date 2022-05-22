Book Smarts

Books available for check-out at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
The Stranger in the Lifeboat – Mitch Albom
Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters – Jennifer Chiaverini
The Appalachian Trail – Phillip D’Anieri
Mrs. Rochester’s Ghost – Lindsay Marcott
The Lincoln Highway – Amor Towles
Today a Woman Went Mad in the Supermarket – Hilma Wolitzer
Large Print Fiction
The Stranger in the Lifeboat – Mitch Albom
Crimson Summer – Heather Graham
Sister Stardust – Jane Green
Non-Fiction
Paradise – Lizzie Johnson
Carry On – John Lewis
Learning in Public – Courtney E. Martin
E.R. Nurses – James Patterson
Biography
Forever Young – Hayley Mills
Made in China – Anna Qu
Trejo – Danny Trejo
***
The summer programming will be getting underway soon, lasting from May 23 to Aug. 8. Explore the theme of the week through stories, crafts, games and more. Spaces are limited for some events, call or come by to register to secure a spot. Call 336-789-5108. The schedule is:
• Monday at 6 p.m. – teens, ages 13-17;
• Tuesday at 2 p. m. – kids ages 8-12;
• Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. – Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3;
• Thursday at 9:30 a.m. – Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old;
• Thursday at 11 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – ages 4-5;
• Friday at 9 a.m. – Adults, age 18 and older;
• Friday at 1 p.m. – Family Movie Series, popcorn and water will be available. Feel free to bring your own snacks.
• June 11 at 2 p.m. Author Meet and Greet – Come by and meet Sarah McCoy and listen as she talks about her new book Mustique Island.
• July 21 at 4:30 p.m. Brightstar Children’s Theatre Presents “Treasure Island.” Get a crash course on this Robert Louis Stevenson classic tale of treasure, pirates and ocean adventure. For all ages.
***
Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.
***
Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.
***
Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.
***
The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. This month we will have local author Tasha Greer speaking on May 25 at 1 p.m. She has written two books, Grow Your Own Spices and Weed Free Gardening.
***
It’s Yoga Y’all – Yoga with Ms. Heather will be the third Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
***
Pages and Petticoats Book Club — meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
***
Happy Birthday and Summer Learning Kickoff on May 27. The library has been at its current location for 40 years this month. To celebrate, we will have fun and games outside, hot dogs and cake. Come join us to celebrate this milestone and get signed up for Summer Learning.
***
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/