Westfield Elementary names Leaders of the Month

April 20, 2022 Mount Airy News Community 0

<p>Sage Poloquin</p>

<p>Zayden Sparks</p>

<p>Colton Crisell</p>

<p>Jaxon Poloquin</p>

<p>Bryson Shelton</p>

<p>Stella Summerlin</p>

<p>Kamahrea Martin</p>

<p>Dominik Edwards</p>

<p>Jayden Flores</p>

<p>Jasper McConkey</p>

<p>Timbre Bowers</p>

<p>Jaden Lor</p>

Westfield Elementary School recently named its Leaders of the Month for March.

“These students were chosen by their peers for demonstrating the leadership attribute accepting,” the school said. “Accepting is understanding that others are different from you and respecting their differences.

Each student received a book to take home.

In addition to those pictured here, Angel Sawyers was also named one of the Leaders of the Month.