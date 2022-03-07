Book Smarts

March 7, 2022 John Peters II Community 0
By Rana Southern The Mount Airy Public Library

New releases available at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

Slewfoot – BROM

Phantom Game – Christine Feehan

Death in Daylesford – Kerry Greenwood

With Love from London – Sarah Jio

When the SHooting Starts – William W. Johnstone

Gwendy’s Final Task – Stephen King

This Thing Between Us – Gus Moreno

The Last Checkmate – Gabriela Saab

Large Print Fiction

Life Flight – Lynette Eason

The Shadow – James Patterson

Invisible – Danielle Steel

Non-Fiction

Chasing Ghosts – Marc Hartzman

The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream – Dean Jobb

The Icepick Surgeon – Sam Kean

Life is What You Bake It – Vallery Lomas

The Woman They Could Not Silence – Kate Moore

Audio Book

The Rose Code – Kate Quinn

***

“STEAM”ed UP on Mondays at 4 p.m. — Join us for science stories and simple experiments for grade school ages. Toddler Time for children ages 2-3 Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.; Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old Thursday at 9:30 a.m.; preschool story time for ages 4 – 5 Thursday at 11 a.m.

***

Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.

***

Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

***

Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.

***

Make It Mondays. Craft class for adults meets the third Monday of each month.

***

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. Our book this month is The Widows by Jess Montgomery. Copies are available at the front desk.

***

It’s Yoga Y’all – Yoga with Ms. Heather will be the third Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

***

LACE, the Romance Readers Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. This month’s book is Beyond Scandal and Desire by Lorraine Heath.

***

Author Meet and Greet on March 15 at 6 p.m. Author Martin Clark will talk about his latest book, “The Substitution Order.” He is a retired Virginia circuit court judge who served 27 years on the bench. His novels have appeared on several best-seller lists.

***

Author Meet and Greet on April 2 at 11 a.m. Jess Montgomery talk about her latest book in “The Kinship Series,” “The Echoes”.

***

The YVEDDI Retired Senior Volunteer Program and the Surry County Senior Center are partnering with the Mount Airy Public Library and the IRS to provide free tax preparation at the library. VITA sites provide free income tax preparation for low-to moderate income taxpayers (generally those who make $57,000 and below) who need help filing their returns. The program will run through April 9, operating on Saturdays at the Mount Airy Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at the Surry County Senior Center from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 336-415-4225. Masks are mandatory for this event, for the safety of the volunteers.

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/