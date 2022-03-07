Book Smarts

A local organization is teaming with Northern Regional Hospital and the Noon Rotary Club of Mount Airy to put on what is being called a CommUNITY Summer Jamz/Resource Fair at Riverside Park on Saturday.

Shante Anderson, executive director of Equality in Action, said the event has several goals, but first among those is to let area residents know the wide variety of resources available to them, particularly in the area of health care.

The second goal, she said, is to rebuild trust between the minority community and the medical establishment. While Anderson did not point specifically to local events which may have burned bridges between the two communities, she said there is a long-term general mistrust from the black community toward the medical establishment. She said mistreatment of those in the minority community — such as what happened in the 40-year Tuskegee syphilis experiment in which infected males were studied without receiving promised treatment, and the eugenics programs which largely targeted women who are black, Hispanic, or Native American — has led to the mistrust.

Now, she said is the time to rebuild the concept of unity, to break down the mistrust between different people and the medical community, and to show folks where they can go for various needs.

Saturday’s event is one step in the process, and to entice area people to take part, the organization is offering a free hot dog, chip, and drink meal to all who attend.

With one caveat.

She said there will be seven community resource organizations represented — Surry Medical Ministries (a free clinic for the uninsured of Surry County), Daymark Recovery Center, All-Stars Prevention Team, Shepherds House, Helping Hands, Surry Children’s Center, and Northern Regional Hospital.

Each adult who attends will be given a ticket and will need to visit at least three of the booths, learning what the corresponding organization has to offer, then get the ticket signed by those running the booths. Three signatures gets an adult, and his or her children, the free hot dog meal,

“We thought let’s just make this a fun day at the park for the kids, and the parents can go to these information booths.”

In addition to the information booths, Anderson said the event will feature face painting, animal balloons, magic shows, games, along with a DJ entertaining the crowd. Northern Hospital will also have representatives there and will be introducing many of its doctors to those in attendance.

While the main portion of the day’s events gets underway at 2 p.m., Wally’s Pharmacy will be on site from 10 a.m. until noon giving free COVID vaccines.

“We want people to get vaccinated. It’s been hitting the black community hard,” Anderson said before relating she’s lost three members of her family to the pandemic.

At the end of the day, she hopes those coming to the event will leave with a better understanding, and trust, of the resources available to them in the community.

“You’d think people know about these resources, but people don’t. They really don’t know about all of the resources we have in the community,” she said. “We’re working with Surry Medical Ministry to get those without insurance excellent healthcare. I just hope the community will come out…Our main goal is to get the resources to the people who need them and to get the community together. Get the unity back in community.”

Other than the COVID-19 vaccines, the event takes place from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, in the northern section of Riverside Park.

For more information on Equality in Action, visit https://equalityinaction.org/