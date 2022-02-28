Book Smarts

New releases available at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
Death of a Green-Eyed Monster – M.C. Beaton
The Sentence – Louise Erdrich
Nothing to Lose – J.A. Jance
With Love From London – Sarah Jio
City of the Dead – Jonathan Kellerman
House of Sky and Breath – Sarah J. Maas
Murder on an Irish Farm – Carlene O’Connor
The Lighthouse – Christopher Parker
Diablo Mesa – Preston & Child
The Lady’s Mine – Francine Rivers
Abandoned in Death – J.D. Robb
The Death of Jane Lawrence – Caitlin Starling
A Flicker in the Dark – Stacy Willingham
Large Print Fiction
Over My Dead Body – Jeffrey Archer
Game On: Tempting Twenty Eight – Janet Evanovich
Forgiving Paris – Karen Kingsbury
The Party Crasher – Sophie Kinsella
I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness – Claire Vaye Watkins
Non-Fiction
Just Peachy – Holly Chisholm
The Cause – Joseph J. Ellis
The Book of Hope – Jane Goodall
Light Up the Night – Travis Lupick
***
“STEAM”ed UP on Mondays at 4 p.m. — Join us for science stories and simple experiments for grade school ages. Toddler Time for children ages 2-3 Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.; Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old Thursday at 9:30 a.m.; preschool story time for ages 4 – 5 Thursday at 11 a.m.
***
Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.
***
Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.
***
Acrylics and Watercolors Group – This group was meeting at the Senior Center, but now is meeting at the library every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
***
Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.
***
Make It Mondays. Craft class for adults meets the third Monday of each month.
***
The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. Our book this month is The Widows by Jess Montgomery. Copies are available at the front desk.
***
It’s Yoga Y’all – Yoga with Ms. Heather will be the third Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
***
LACE, the Romance Readers Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. This month’s book is Beyond Scandal and Desire by Lorraine Heath.
***
Classic Movie Monday. February’s Classic Movie selection is My Fair Lady starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison. The film is based on the play “Pygmalion” by George Bernard Shaw. We have copies available if you’d like to read it before watching it with us on Feb. 28 at 6 pm.
***
Author Meet and Greet on March 15 at 6 p.m. Author Martin Clark will talk about his latest book, “The Substitution Order.” He is a retired Virginia circuit court judge who served 27 years on the bench. His novels have appeared on several best-seller lists.
***
The YVEDDI Retired Senior Volunteer Program and the Surry County Senior Center are partnering with the Mount Airy Public Library and the IRS to provide free tax preparation at the library. VITA sites provide free income tax preparation for low-to moderate income taxpayers (generally those who make $57,000 and below) who need help filing their returns. The program will run through April 9, operating on Saturdays at the Mount Airy Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at the Surry County Senior Center from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 336-415-4225. Masks are mandatory for this event, for the safety of the volunteers.
***
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/