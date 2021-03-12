Heightened expectations

March 12, 2021 John Peters II Church, Columns 0
By Ray Morgan

Last week I wrote about a “heightened sense of expectation” and how martial arts masters are able to break through boards and bricks because they punch a point past the material. I want to revisit this idea for today.

We are in the middle of the Lenten season as we march toward the cross and Easter morning. Jesus willingly went to the cross, laid his life down of his own free will. His prayers in the garden before he was arrested attest he was aware of how bad it was to be and he submitted to the pain, the humiliation, the inhumanity anyway. Why? How? Because he was striking a point beyond the cross and that point was so important that no barrier would stop him.

Look around you. Everything you can see, everything you cannot see, from one end of the universe to the other, was made so you and God could be together. That’s the point of creation. We were created to be in relationship with God, to be able to hear and be heard, to love and be loved, to share and be shared. We were built to be in relationship with each other. We are infinitely stronger together than we are individually. Some would go so far as to say our salvation isn’t just about us but also about our community.

Then sin happened. The bonds broke. We were separated from our family, from our Father. It was traumatic to the human race. We’ve never recovered. It took Jesus coming here, giving himself up to pay our penalty, to restore our bond with our Creator. Jesus knew that the brief time it would take to play out his passion was worth eternity with all of us. He endured ridicule, betrayal, abandonment, condemnation, and barbaric abuse by his own creation. He took three nails meant for us.

We march toward Easter and we relive the joyous entry into Jerusalem that turned on a dime to an ugly mob, goaded by our worst demons and we experience Jesus’ death once more afresh. We do this in remembrance of him. The story didn’t finish at the cross. Jesus punched past the gates of Hell and Death, confiscated the keys of both from the one who stole them and returned victorious so we would no longer face either.

We know how the story ends. We’ve celebrated it every year of our lives. Because He lives, we can do more than face tomorrow. We can have a heightened sense of expectation! Out of more than 300 prophecies found in scripture that are fulfilled by the life and person of Jesus, there remains one left undone, one promise unfulfilled. He promised to come back.

We awake every day expecting this to be the day. The amount of time from when Jesus made the promise to today is immaterial. He was promising past the barriers. He will strike his mark, he will split the sky and return with legions of angels to take his faithful home, back to the Garden, back to a place where we live in communion with God and each other, as we were meant to be. The dark day of the cross was a shadow of death and the brilliance of God’s love and light shattered the darkness and the bonds of sin.

Rest in his promise. What do we do while we wait? Jesus said dozens of times in the Gospels, “Follow me.” Let us look to retrace his steps to the poor, the oppressed, the marginalized, the shunned, the least, last and lost. We will find him there and there we will find ourselves. Keep expecting God to be amazing.

Ray Morgan is pastor at Franklin Heights & Maple Grove UMC