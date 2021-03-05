How big is our God?

By Ray Morgan

I have had the pleasure of seeing martial arts masters punch and kick through layers of wood and brick, defying my mind’s inner dialog saying this can’t be done. I began looking for the trick, because there had to be a trick. No way anyone could punch through that many boards, through that many blocks of concrete.

It’s not a trick.

Do they take advantage of the material’s weaknesses, such as lining up the grains of the boards? Sure, but that doesn’t negate the skill and confidence necessary to break a stack.

What’s the secret? The masters tell you they do not strike the boards. They visualize a place just beyond the wood, that is where they focus, where they are striking, not the actual surface. They see their hand or foot passing through the material to reach their goal.

In Christian terms, I’d call this a “heightened sense of expectation.” They expect to succeed and thus, they are successful. Do we have an equivalent in our faith? Yes, because with God anything is possible. When we have a “heightened sense of expectation,” we are able to ask more and receive more. Jesus told us we have not because we didn’t ask. He speaks to us again and again about asking, seeking, knocking and we will receive, find and be invited into the presence of God.

Jesus tells us if we, who are sinful people, can figure out how to give good things to our children, how much more does God want to give to us, God’s beloved children? We don’t hand out snakes when our kids ask for fish, scorpions when they ask for bread. Why do we expect the creator of all that is who loves us so much that all of this was created for us to have a relationship would want anything other than the very best for us?

We don’t think we are worthy of such an amazing love. Truth is, we’re not. Truth is, we are, because God said we were, even when we know we are not. It’s called grace. It’s free. It’s for us. Jesus said if we would seek God’s kingdom and God’s righteousness first, before we do anything else, the result will be that we will find God and become a part of God’s kingdom, with the righteousness of God given to us. On top of this most amazing gift, we would have all our needs met. Food, clothing, shelter and love, our most basic needs, are then God’s responsibility to provide. In my experience, God does more than cover the basics. When you’ve experienced the Love of God firsthand, you understand, nothing compares in all of heaven and earth. To be fully known and loved by God is humbling, staggering, cleansing, freeing, and joyous!

Let us maintain a “heightened sense of expectation” by deepening our own walk with God. Dive into the Word every day. Keep an open prayer line to the Throne of Grace. Seek God first. With all we have, body, mind, heart and soul. Love our neighbors. Watch our lives grow in love and grace. We expect much because we know the one of whom we expect is able to create everything just so we can be together. God has never failed to live up to the promises made to us. He promised, so we may live with the highest expectations possible.

Ray Morgan is pastor at Franklin Heights & Maple Grove UMC