A new year and new opprotunities

February 26, 2021 John Peters II Church, Columns 0
By Florence Green

Greetings to each and everyone of you today. I really appreciate speaking with you. It seems each passing year goes quickly. But of course we have had so much happening everyday. The deadly coronavirus, that has affected family, and loved ones. This deadly virus does not discriminate. No difference here.

Oh only if this could be this way in everything. We ought to really think about this for a while. This year is a new year, and new opportunities. I am praying for our nation, especially the elderly, and the youth. I have never ever seen the voter turnout as it was in the November election. Most of us wanted change, I certainly did. And according to the voters they wanted it also.

The younger generation were not being heard. There was so much bloodshed. We have so many that we need to give homage to. Thank God for President Biden, finding these children that had been separated from their mothers, These children will be traumatized for life if they do not get help. I certainly see President Biden and Vice President Kamala started working before they got in office.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream, and we caught in to his dream. Congressman John Lewis was a man full of faith, and did so much for the people. The late Rosa Parks was also a wonderful woman that made an impact. A new year and new opportunities.

(Isaiah 6:1-2) To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of Vengeance of our God; to comfort all that mourn; opportunity can be yours.

Take that step! Thanks for reading. Hope you were blessed. God Bless You.

Florence Green is the region evangelist for God’s Word Ministries