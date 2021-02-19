If you lost your way press and pray

February 19, 2021 John Peters II Church, Columns 0
By Florence Green

Greetings my fellow readers. I do appreciate your faithfulness in reading. I don’t see you to tell you, but it’s much appreciated. I desire your prayers. And I know a lot of you are praying. Thank you very, very much. We must pray for one another.

The spirit spoke with me. Sometimes people lose their way spiritually. That is why we must press our way and pray. Press and pray means to act upon through steady pushing or thrusting force exerted in contact. To bear, compress, drive and move according to God’s plan. Sometimes we procrastinate. Oh, I don’t know about you, but sometimes I do. And I am sure at some point we are all guilty. If you are a faithful prayer warrior, you pray and press and press and pray.

This is Black History Month. Oh, I am so proud of my people, proud of what we have accomplished. I was so proud when we had our First African American President Barack Obama. Now we have our First Black-Asian American Vice President Kamala Harris. Oh what a blessing to have a president with a smile and not arrogant. One who cares about people. President Joseph Biden, when he speaks, he gets your attention, without falsehood. We needed a big change, thank God we have one now. We have a long way to go but we are in this together. It sure looks and feels like there’s hope with this new beginning. I praise God for it.

There is so much to cover, but not all in this column. In this column we are speaking on the blood of Jesus Christ. Romans 5:8-9 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that while were yet sinners, Christ dies for us. Romans 8:9 much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him. We will sum it all up as because of the blood. God bless you!

Florence Green is the region evangelist for God’s Word Ministries