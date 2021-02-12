Take heed dear people

February 12, 2021 John Peters II Church, Columns 0
By Florence Green

Hello, to each and everyone out there. I do hope you are trusting and taking heed to things going on around you. I am sure you all know what taking heed is. Webster says we should listen, attend, hear, hearken, mind, note, observe, see, watch, and pay attention. Some of us pay attention and hear what is false, instead of what’s true. It seems some of us are guilty. But if we follow the spirit of Jesus Christ, we will not error. ‘

Sometimes we would rather things stay the same, than to experience change. Most of our lives have changed tremendously. I know mine has. The corona virus pandemic has affected all of lives, one way or another. We are speaking on taking heed on situations, and all things.

I am so proud to be celebrating Black History Month. We have made history, by the grace of God. Even with the tragedies with family, and loved ones. I am very delighted we have our first African-American and South Asian vice president in the White House. Oh wait a pleasure to have a president that wants to bring us together, instead of separating us. Praise God! Matthew 18:10 Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones, for I say into you, that in heaven their Angels do always behold the face of my father which is in heaven.

Mark 13:5 And Jesus answered, answering them began to say, Take heed lest any man deceive you. Mark 13:6 For many shall come in my name, saying I am Christ, and shall deceive many.

There are so many people being deceived today. But thanks be to the Lord, people’s eyes are being opened. Some people refuse to open their eyes, but would really see themselves. When you are in denial, it’s a hard pill to swallow. Well, there are so many I would love to give homage too. The late Congressman John Lewis, he was such a humble man. Cicely Tyson, a pioneer woman who opened many doors for our people. We can never forget Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. or former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. They served with such class, and I know it could not have been easy. It’s so much to say, and very little time.

The Bible says in Matthew 24:4 and Jesus answered and say unto them, take heed that no man deceive you. There are people, just refuse to believe the truth. Well! I am going to close now. I do hope you enjoyed the reading. Keep looking up. Lean and depend on Jesus Christ. He has the answers you need.

Florence Green is the region evangelist for God’s Word Ministries