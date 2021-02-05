Because of the blood

February 5, 2021 John Peters II Church, Columns 0
By Florence Green

Greetings to each and every one of you readers out there. We truly appreciate your faithfulness in supporting our columns.

Sometimes it is difficult to get to a calm quiet place to work with the Lord. I always take time out with God, even though sometimes I must put people on hold. It is a must if you want time with the Lord.

Today my thought is because of the blood. Blood is the fluid that circulates in the heart, arteries, capillaries and veins of a vertebrate. All of these organs have to function in order to live. And we are living today because of Jesus’ blood. He dies on the cross so that we might live. (Matthew 13-17) When Jesus came into the coasts of Caes-a-ve’- a Philip, he asked his disciples, saying whom do men say that I the son of man am? (Matthew 14) And they said some say that thou art John the Baptist; some say E-li’-as, and others, Jer-e-mi’-as, or one of the prophets. He saith unto them, but whom do ye say that I am? And Simon Peter answered and said thou art the Christ, the son of the living God. And Jesus answered and said unto him, blessed art thou Simon Bar-jo’-na; for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my father which is in heaven.

We are in a brand new year, with so much we are facing right now. There has been and still is a battle with the coronavirus pandemic. It truly is a war, if government had been honest. Well, not the entire government. Our commander in chief decided to keep silent. Only the weak ones fall apart. Americans are very resilient. Most of us are. Prayer is the key and faith will unlock the door. Pray means to appeal, beseech, brace, crave, entreat, implore, plead, supplicate, you make a formal request for something. Prayer means you have petition or a plea. So let’s keep our prayer life the most important part of our lives.

We are speaking of pressing and praying. II Chronicles 7-14 says “If my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” In the book of Matthew 14:22-23 says “And Jesus constrained his disciples to get a ship and go before him unto the other side, while he sent the multitudes away.” Matthew 14-23 “And when he had sent the multitudes away, he went up into the mountain apart to pray: and when evening came he was there alone.” Sometimes we must go to our mountain and pray. Matthew 14-24 “But the ship was now in the midst of the sea, tossed with waves; for the wind was contrary. And the fourth watch of the night Jesus went unto them walking on the sea.” Matthew 14-25. Well! You know it frightened the disciples.

Well, I’d like to stop here and acknowledge Black History Month. There are so many things that have taken place. In spite of the riot at the Capital, God is still on the throne. It is unfortunate, there were some that were killed, but wrong can never come out right. There is so much to speak on with Black History Month, but the word is so precious. We have a new President, Joseph Biden and first lady Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Thank God, a whole new cabinet of rainbow colors, Praise God! I must bring this column to a close. I hope it will bless.

Florence Green is the region evangelist for God’s Word Ministries