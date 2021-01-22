Love the Lord with all your mind

How can we love God with all our mind? We will examine the Word of God on this topic; and reason together on the instruction, knowledge, and wisdom contained in the Bible, as to how, why and where.

As a Christian, I believe I can logically love God with my mind; and it makes perfect sense. But first, let us review Jesus’ words in Mark 12:30-31, “And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength; this is the first commandment…There is none other commandment greater.”

As God created us in His image, He placed the Earth and “every thing that creeps upon the Earth” under our “dominion.” God gave man a higher intelligence than the animals. We can learn. We receive information, reason on it, problem solve, come to understanding, draw a conclusion, then plan a course of action. If we’re really smart, no, more surely, if the Lord pours enough grace on us to acknowledge the truth, we yield to His correction, learn from our errors, and come to God for the divine instruction we need to flourish through this life; and transition into the next.

So, I received Jesus Christ as a child, not by intellect, but by faith in Who He said He is; the Savior of the World, sent from God the Father. Later on in life, as I studied and sought more of the answers in the Scriptures, with my intellect, I found a wealth of solid evidence there. What I had believed in, truly was undeniable. It was with my mind that I discovered the proof in the Word of God. John 5:39, “Search the Scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of Me.” II Tim. 2:15 Study to show thyself approved unto God, a worker that needs not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”

I found numerous specific prophecies foretelling the coming of the Messiah, God’s Anointed One, come to set men free from their sin, and redeem them to God, by the offering of Himself. Here’s just a couple – Psalm 22 and Isaiah 53. Then, in reading the four Gospels, I found the exact, meticulous fulfillment, through the eye witness accounts, of the life of Jesus Christ. By rational deduction, we may be sure that God’s Word is truth. Jesus is Lord. Therefore, with my mind, with my thoughts and meditation, I may love, honor and worship Him.

Here’s some things to think on. One way we love Him with our mind is to love what He says. His Words to us. Read, study, and meditate on the Sacred Scriptures with desire, and respect, and obedient heart. As Deut. 6:6-9 instructs us, we are to also teach this to our children, “diligently…when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up,” so in other words; everywhere and all the time is the right time.

Matt.11:29, “Learn of Me.” Give full attention to Jesus, as Mary did, when she sat at His feet to hear His word. (Luke 10:39-42) We too should humble ourselves at His feet, longing to hear what He has to share with us. Psalm 1:1-3 “Blessed is the man that walks not in the counsel of the ungodly… But his delight is in the law of the LORD: and in His law does he meditate day and night”. Jer. 15:16, “Thy word was unto me the joy and rejoicing of mine heart.” And, Psalm 119:11, 16, 42, 50, 105, 133, 127, 161, 172, “Thy word have I hid in my heart. I will not forget Thy word. I trust in Thy word. Thy word has quickened me (given me life). Thy word is a lamp to my feet, and a light to my path. Order my steps in Thy word. I love Thy commandments above gold. My heart stands in awe of Thy word. My tongue shall speak of Thy word; for all Thy commandments are righteous.”

We are told in I John 5:3, “For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments: and His commandments are not grievous.” If we love the Lord, we make the mental decision to follow and obey Him; loving righteousness, and rejecting with all malice, all that is against Him. Consider the Apostle Paul’s statement in Romans 7:22-25, “For I delight in the law of God, after the inward man (the born again, spiritual new man): But I see another law in my members, warring against the law of my mind…O wretched man that I am. Who shall deliver me from the body of this death? I thank God through Jesus Christ our Lord (I am delivered). So then, with the mind, I myself serve the law of God.” Rather than wrestle with us, God desires to rest in us. Our mind loves God by yielding our will to His holy will. “For this is the will of God, even your sanctification.” (I Thes. 4:3) It is with my mind that I rule my body, and my actions to obey Christ, and obeying His will does not cause me grief. Psalm 40:8, “I delight to do Thy will, O my God.”

We have now received and processed the information. We have deduced that God is good. We choose with our mind; we decide to love Him. To “love the Lord thy God with all thy mind” is done when our thoughts dwell on Him; and His holiness, and goodness, and love, and mercy, and beauty… Then we reply to His perfection with prayer, praise, perhaps a song, and worship “in spirit and in truth” (John 4:23). When we love Him, it causes us to desire to know Him more, to know Him better, and to discover what blesses Him. Let’s conclude with II Peter 3:18 which says, “But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To Him be glory both now and for ever. Amen.”

George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.