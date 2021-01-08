Love the Lord with all your heart

Last week we learned, or were reminded of the second commandment, “to love thy neighbor as thyself,” and, that love is a verb; we are to put love into action. The rest of this month we will focus on the first commandment. Jesus stated, in Mark 12:30-31, “And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength; this is the first commandment…There is none other commandment greater.”
You would think that we wouldn’t even need for this to be a commandment, but the truth is, we as human beings tend to be very forgetful, and wish-washy, and distracted too easily from the things that really matter. It seems that only with constant guidance, reminders, and correction, do we choose to do the right thing. This is very good reason why church attendance, listening to the minister of God, Christian fellowship, and personal Bible study and prayer are so immeasurably important. We need realignment often.
And, the other even more important reason is that God is worthy of love. The Lord “loved me, and gave Himself for me”. Gal.2:20, 1:4, “that He might deliver us from this present evil world,” Titus 2:14, “that He might redeem us from all iniquity.” If you have trusted upon Jesus as your Savior, and called upon His name, He has forgiven your sins, and given you of His eternal life, and sealed you with His Holy Spirit. That’s reason enough for me to love Him with all my heart. (Rom.10:13, John 3:16, I John 2:12, 25, Eph.1:13 and Ps.116:1-8)
So, you and I are to love the Lord our God with all our heart. Our heart, not the muscle in our chest, although, yes, every heartbeat and every breath, should be with love and worship for our great creator. What the scriptures are meaning by your heart is, who you are deep within; your core person, your identity, your desires, your beliefs and convictions. Everything that is done from the heart is done with intent and purpose.
We are invested, all in, if our whole heart is in it. That is why the Lord cautioned us not to have a heart divided between two loves. Some “have pierced themselves through with many sorrows” by loving money more than God. (I Tim.6:10) Some have loved the lust of their eyes and their flesh more than God, even King David in a moment of time, and it cost severely. (II Sam.12:10, Prov.7) Some have loved this world more than God, and it has cost them everything. (Matt.5:28-30 & I John 2:15-17).
Matthew 6:24 warns, “No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other or else he will hold to the one and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and (wealth).” God won’t allow it. He tells us to choose. Him over all. Our “first love.” (Revelation 2:4-5) How often have we chosen something good, but missed out on something better? Jesus is better than everything, and everyone we might choose to love. His position in our hearts should be, must be first. If we love Him first and most, there is more of the right love, His love; agape love, for our spouse, family, and friends.
Let’s look at what God’s love looks like for us in Christ Jesus. I believe it will inspire us to respond in loving reply to Him. Ephesians 2:4-8, “But God, Who is rich in mercy, for His great love wherewith He loved us. Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us (given us life) together with Christ. By grace ye are saved. And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places (soon to come) in Christ Jesus: That in the ages to come He might show us the exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness toward us, through Christ Jesus…it is the gift of God.”
Being in His presence will be the greatest present. Elevated to His side, beholding the one who loved us and redeemed us from our brokenness, and now, made whole in Him. Meditate on this, Romans 8:35-39, “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril or sword? No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor…” any other thing “shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. His love for us is more secure, stronger, and greater than all other things. And as I John 4:8 and 19 says, “God is love…and…we love Him, because He first loved us.”
Revelation 3:20, “Behold, I stand at the door (of your heart), and knock: if any one hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to them, and will sup (commune) with them, and thy with Me.” Jesus teaches us in Matthew 6:19, “Where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” If I love Him with all my heart, Is not He become “my treasure?” Yes. My spiritual eyes can see Him. His love is true. His love is satisfying. His love alone makes me complete. He is to be desired above all other loves. He is best.
Friend, won’t you also join me in this prayer? Lord Jesus, I surrender to your love. You have sought after me, called out to me, and lovingly drawn me; and now I choose you too. I vow that no one, and nothing, will come between Us. I am yours. I love, adore, worship you with all of my heart.
George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.