Signs of the times foretold, fulfilled

October 23, 2020 John Peters II Church 0
By George Randall Jr.

Each Friday this month we have tied the “signs” Jesus gave to us in Matthew 24, to documented recent history and current events. I want to share three more prophecies from the Scriptures.

First, Daniel 12:4 “But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.” Because of huge advances in technology in this past century, there is more running to and from than ever. (Just prior to the COVID-19 virus), from the International Civil Aviation Organization – annual passenger travel totals by airplane were at approximately 3 billion. Today we can travel to anywhere in the world within hours. There are now over 1.4 billion cars running the roads worldwide.

Knowledge has also increased greatly within recent history. Almost every discovery and advancement in medicine, communication, and invention we use today, has been accomplished since the 20th century. At present there are approximately 25,000 research institutes and universities in the world. Never has the world been more educated.

Another prophecy of our times is in II Timothy 4:1-4… “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but will heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; (wanting to hear only gratifying words of affirmation, rather than the truth which would convict them for their sin). We find this liberal message in many once-Christian Universities, and even so-called churches today. And tied to this is II Thessalonians 2:1-12…”that day shall not come, except there be a falling away first…”

I’ve lived more than a half century, and I have seen an avalanche of moral decline in this nation. America is falling away from God! Even many of those calling themselves Christians are living in so much sin that you can tell no difference between them and the unbelieving. Church attendance and Bible study in America has also dropped drastically in the past decades. According to Barna Group, as of 2019, prior to COVID, less than 30% of American’s attend church. Just 26 years prior it was at 48%. The surveys also showed there has been a consistent decline for the past 19 years, with presently only 1 out of 4 Americans practicing Christianity. Wikipedia has documentation of “a falling away” in Christianity in Europe, and other countries too.

Has anyone been taking notice of the unnatural events in Nature this year?

The Western part of our country is on fire, record-breaking hurricanes, flooding, drought, tornadoes. Psalm 148:8 says, “Fire, and hail; snow, and vapors; stormy wind fulfilling His word.” And also, Nahum 1:3, “…the Lord has His way in the whirlwind and in the storm.” I truly believe God is calling our nation, and the world, to repent and to turn to Him.

Consider the culmination of all these “signs” plainly evident in our lives today. To recap false christs, wars and rumors of wars, famines, pestilence (diseases), earthquakes, persecuted christians, abundant sin and “cold” hearted crimes against our fellow man, this Gospel of Jesus preached throughout the world, Israel reborn as a nation again after 1,900 years, and millions of Jews coming home, many running to and from, an increase in knowledge, and a falling away from Christ.

When you look at recorded history, solid facts and figures, and visible proof in the world’s current events right now in our lifetime, it is only rational that the Word of God is truth.

Some 2,000 years ago Jesus gave us several specific events that would come to pass in our generation today, and they are actually happening and verifiable, and fulfilled exactly as He foretold. Shouldn’t that convince you that Jesus’ word is absolute truth?

And this is what He said about Himself in John 14:6 “I am the way, the truth and the life: no man comes unto the Father, but by Me.” I myself believe and am sure, with every fiber of my being, that He is the Christ, the Son of God. I hope you are “fully persuaded” in your faith in Him. Make Him your rock, and your salvation, now, before He returns for His church; then that Great Tribulation begins. Acts 2:21 states “And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” Pray the prayer!

George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.