Breaking news, Jesus came!

October 2, 2020 John Peters II Church 0
By George Randall Jr.

If you thought that Jesus would return within a years time from today how would you live the rest of your life up until He did? Would you try to quickly pen down, then rush out to accomplish your Bucket List while you had time to? Would you set your house in order and put away the things you know you’d be ashamed of when He comes for you? Would you try with stronger conviction to lovingly compel your family and friends to turn from sin to God, to make a decision to accept His Gospel, to confess Jesus Christ is Lord; to be saved? What would you do if you felt Jesus’ coming was right at the door?

I encourage you to do some soul searching to discover if there are any changes you may need to make to be ready for that event. Jesus will return to fulfill His Word some day soon. His promise is written for us to read in John 14:1-3 in our Bibles. Based on His words, I feel now is the time to prepare ourselves for Him. You don’t want to read the headline, Breaking News, Jesus Came! You’ve been left behind!

In just a few months most of the world will once again celebrate Jesus’ First Advent, or First Coming. God intersected human history to save mankind from judgment. Because of God’s great love and mercy towards His creation, God gave us the gift of His only begotten Son; Jesus, whom He greatly loved, conceived in the Virgin Mary by the Holy Ghost. God then declared the birth of humanity’s savior by sending His mighty angel messengers proclaiming, “Glory to God in the highest, on Earth peace, good will toward men.” God truly desires to save each one of His creations, not condemn us for our sin!

God’s word tells of Jesus Christ’s sacrificial death, to make the atonement for us, and to purchase with His body, blood and life our forgiveness; then also His victorious resurrection from death and the grave, for our justification. This He did for all mankind who will believe on Him as the Savior, and bow their humbled hearts to God. (Please read all of Romans chapter 5 for this wonderful miracle of eternal life through Christ!)

I believe soon, very soon will be the Lord’s return in the clouds to catch up His Bride,

The church. This to be followed by the judgment of the wicked during the tribulation, and then Jesus’ Second Advent, or Second Coming to rule the Earth as its sovereign king. You remember that prayer we’ve prayed, “Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in Earth as it is in Heaven.” Christ will subdue all rebellion, and rule righteously, and bring to pass the ancient prophesies, of the Jewish Messiah who will bring peace on Earth.

Many of you reading this are thinking, I’ve heard this for years and He hasn’t come yet.

Well let me please share with you each Friday this month why I believe we are in the Season of His Coming. Let’s look at the current events of today and the stats on record in our recent history; tied together with the prophesies foretold two thousand years ago.

Read for yourself in Matthew 24:3-51, Jesus’ words to His disciples then, and to His followers now. “…The disciples came to Him privately, saying. Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of Thy coming, and of the end of the world? To these three questions Jesus gave three answers. Jesus’ first prophecy came to pass in 70 AD with the destruction of Jerusalem by Rome, and the dispersion of the Jewish remnant throughout the Earth. (verse 2, Luke 21: 20-24) Since His word came to pass then, we can be sure the rest of His word will also be fulfilled now! Jesus’ second prophecy is for us, within this generation now, and He gave His disciples this list of “signs”…which we will begin to look at next Friday, Lord willing.

George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.