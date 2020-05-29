Power of prayer, praise and thanksgiving

Prayer is as vital to your spiritual health, as breathing is to your physical health. It is by prayer that you commune with God your sustainer, and it is through prayer that your heart is positioned to hear and receive from Him.
We’ve read that we have not, because we ask not (James 4:2-10). We’ve learned how that if we pray in Jesus’ name, by faith, for anything in God’s will, He hears us, and we receive the answer to requests we make of Him (John 14:13-14, Mark 11:24, I John 5:14-15). God delights to hear from His children through humble prayer, and He loves giving us our requests (Matthew 7:11). So we know how to ask for things, quite often for ourselves; but what do we know about going to God our Father, in prayer for someone else?
One of the most satisfying investments of our time and attention is in praying for the needs of others. It is the least we can do, and the most we can do to help someone. We may be physically powerless to aid someone, but through the power of the prayer of faith, we can secure the aid of the Almighty God to move on our behalf to heal, help, bless, and rescue another individual.
James 5:15-16 tells us, “And the prayer of faith shall save the sick, and the Lord shall raise him up; and if he have committed sins, they shall be forgiven him…pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man (or woman, or child) avails much.” Our fervent, intense plea to God in faith will be effective and of beneficial advantage to the one we’re praying for. In other words, God answers our prayers for others.
Jesus taught by word and action, that we are to love one another, bear each others burdens, and pray to the Father for others. And we do so because of our love for others. Jesus, Who is our greatest example of how to love, also continues even now to intercede for us with the Father, as does also the Holy Spirit. Romans 8:26-27, “Likewise the Spirit also helps our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit Itself makes intercession for us…according to the will of God.” And verse 34, “Christ…is at the right hand of God, Who also makes intercession for us.” Doesn’t this truth give you the greatest assurance and deepest comfort in knowing God is for you? It does me! So, we are also called by God to follow this example, and intercede in prayer for others. It brings our Lord great pleasure hearing these prayers of compassion.
What are we to do when God answers our prayers, and grants our requests? Why, give thanks of course. But I want to propose to you to begin giving thanks even before you see His answer. By doing so, you are showing your faith in Him, that He will give His help. This also brings Him honor, when you acknowledge His power, and His goodness, and His love, in anticipation of His favorable answer. Read Hebrews 4:14-16, and Philippians 4:6…”in every thing by prayer and supplication (earnest petition) with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.” Remember to give thanks.
Our prayer to God our Father is our way to communicate or as the Scriptures say “commune” with Him. Psalm 27:8 says, “When You said, seek ye My face; my heart said unto You, Thy face Lord will I seek.” If we are turned toward Him, looking by faith into His eyes, beholding His face, listening to Him, and speaking to Him; this is prayer, this is communion, this is worship. Jesus said in John 4:23, “But the hour comes, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth; for the Father seeks such to worship Him.”
The God of the universe wants to have a relationship with you and I, as a father does his dear child. To be family. What a privilege and what a pleasure it is to be in fellowship with the one who made us and has saved us through His Son. To never be apart or out of contact with our God who loves us. Our affection, our adoration, is made known to our Lord as we pray and praise and thank Him. And, our true worship of Him is by our living the life He blessed us with, by being a blessing back to Him. Psalm 100…”Serve the Lord with gladness…Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, and into His courts with praise: be thankful unto Him, and bless His name. For the Lord is good: His mercy is everlasting: and His truth endures to all generations.”
Let us pray.
George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.