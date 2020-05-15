We pray, our Father, thy will be done

This past week we recognized the National Day of Prayer, our county’s acknowledgment that we the people of the United States of America, humbly seek and pray to the One True God, for His mercy, and forgiveness, and blessings on our nation.

President Harry S. Truman proclaimed it in 1952, but in truth, it goes all the way back to George Washington. In the late 1700s, our first president called for the nation’s first federal day of prayer, and then also a day of thanksgiving for answered prayer. Of course not all of the people in this country believe and pray, but those of us who still do, desire for the God of the universe to work in a divine way, to bring about the prophesy and promise, for the earth to be “filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea,” Habakkuk 2:14. In other words, as we studied last week, as Jesus taught us to pray, “Our Father who art in heaven, thy kingdom come, thy will be done in Earth as it is in Heaven.”

As we seek to see God’s will for the world, and even for each of our own lives individually, we call out to Him with a sincere heart, in prayer. We also learned last week that it is through the name of Jesus that we are to pray to the Father. There is no other name that we are to pray through.

We are taught in God’s Word that often the reason we don’t see God answer prayer in the way we would like; and bring healing, help or blessing either to individuals, or a country, or to the world is because we are not in His will. In fact, often we are opposed to His will, with sin in our heart and our lives. Isaiah 59:2 “But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid His face from you, that He will not hear.” ( See also Psalm 66:18). James 4:2-3, 8-10 …“ye have not, because ye ask not. Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts. Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that friendship of the world (worldliness, lust, pride…) is enmity with God?…Draw nigh to God, and He will draw nigh to you. Cleanse your hands ye sinners; and purify your hearts ye double minded. Be afflicted, and mourn, and weep: let your laughter be turned to mourning, and your joy to heaviness. Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and (then) He shall lift you up.”

It is in repentance, a 180-degree turning from our sin, unto our God, that we can be forgiven, reconciled and restored to peace and fellowship with God our Father. It is then that we can be healed, helped and blessed by the God who loves us enough to correct us. Would we not love our own children enough to correct them? This return to God is what causes His ear to hear our prayers.

In John 15:7 Jesus said, “If ye abide in Me, and My words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you.” Then in I John 3:22-24 the Word of God says, “And whatsoever we ask, we receive of Him because we keep His commandments, and do those things that are pleasing in His sight. And this is the commandment, that we should believe on the name of His Son Jesus Christ, and love one another, as He gave us commandment. And he that keeps His commandments dwells in Him, and He in him…” This is how we can have our prayers answered by God. Look at I John 5:14-15, “And this is the confidence that we have in Him, that, if we ask any thing according to His will, He hears us; And if we know that He hear us, whatsoever we ask’ we know that we have (will receive) the petitions (prayer requests) that we desired of Him.”

Follow me in Psalm 34:15, 17,19, “The eyes of the Lord are upon the righteous, and His ears are open unto their cry…The righteous cry, and the Lord hears, and delivers them out of all their troubles…Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the Lord delivers him out of them all.”

In closing, this is why we pray to God our Heavenly Father, because He hears us, and answers our prayers! Psalm 6:9 “The Lord hath heard my supplication; the Lord will receive my prayer”. And, Psalm 86:7 “In the day of my trouble I will call upon Thee: for (because) Thou wilt answer me”. I am so happy to know that when I pray to my Father, in Jesus’ name, according to His will, He hears me. By faith I know He will answer me, and grant me my prayer; and I know He will for you also. Ask Him, and with patience, wait for His reply. Pray!

George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.