Do you ever question whether God is listening to your prayers or not? Have you ever thought you aren’t worthy of His attention or concern? Even the writer of the majority of the Book of Psalms, David, “a man after God’s own heart” at times felt his call to God was falling on deaf ears. Psalm 27:9 “Hide not Thy face far from me; put not Thy servant away in anger…leave me not, neither forsake me, O God of my salvation.” Listen to another prayer by David is Psalm 86:1-6. “Bow down thine ear, O Lord, hear me: for I am poor and needy…Be merciful unto me, O Lord; for I cry unto Thee daily… Give ear, O Lord, unto my prayer; and attend to the voice of my supplications (humble requests).

Throughout the centuries, people have taken great comfort and found abundant joy in the Book of Psalms because the summation and conclusion is that God does hear and answer the prayers of His beloved children. He is near to each one who calls out to Him in truth. And, each one who claims Him as their Father, through faith in Jesus Christ the Son, can know that because of His unfailing love, He will be there to help them. Listen to the word of the Lord in Psalm 91:9-16, “Because thou hast made the Lord, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation… He shall give His angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways… Because he hath set his love upon Me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known My name. He shall call upon Me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honor him. With long life will I satisfy him, and show him My salvation.”

Friend, I hope your eyes and heart are open to receive this Scripture, which is conditional. The condition for God to be with you as Father, Savior, Protector, Healer, Provider, Promoter and Closest Companion is, because we have made him our habitation, because we have set our love upon him, and because we have know his name. By the way, the name that we’re required to believe in, and call upon, and pray through is Jesus. Acts 4:12, “Neither is there salvation in any other; for there is none other name under heaven give among men, whereby we must be saved.”, Romans 10:9-13, “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus (that Jesus is Lord), and believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead (He is alive!), thou shalt be saved… For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord (and his name is Jesus), shall be saved,”, Philippians 2:5-11 ”Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name: That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow…And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” Jesus literally means the Lord is salvation, or Savior! By calling on that name we are putting aside all of our pride and self reliance, and we are acknowledging that we need saving, and that He is The One who can do it.

In John 14:13-14 Jesus said. “And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If ye shall ask anything in my name, I will do it.” In Matthew 6:8-13 Jesus also taught his disciples, and us, to pray. …” your Father knoweth what things ye have need of, before ye ask Him. After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in Heaven, Hallowed (set apart as Holy and Reverend) be Thy name, Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread (and it wouldn’t hurt us to thank Him for our daily bread either), And forgive us our debts (trespasses, see verse 14, we really need to thank Him for this!), as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation (testing, trials), but deliver us from evil: For (because) Thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen.”

One day soon, perhaps in our generational lifetime, all the earth will know that wonderful name of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. Habakkuk 2:14 “For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea.” When His kingdom comes. Desire it, pray for it.

By George Randall Jr.