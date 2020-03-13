Calm beneath the storm

In Isaiah 25:4 we hear, “You have been a refuge for the poor, a refuge for the needy in their distress, a shelter from the storm and a shade from the heat.” We are forever grateful, Lord God, for your shelter, your refuge, your gentle, loving care!

Recently, I had the blessing of a weekend at the beach. It was a touch cold and the ever-present breeze didn’t help, but when the clouds passed the warmth of the sun made for a pleasant, peaceful moment. As I sat on the balcony, resting with the beautiful vision of the sun and wind creating diamonds on the water, I began to picture the various storms I’ve seen on the beach over the decades.

I used to live in a condo on the beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. I was a 10-year-old kid in love with having a pool and beach as my backyard! My brother and I would run home from school, drop our bags and hit the sand. Then there were those days when the run home was to avoid getting soaked by afternoon storms.

I loved sitting on our balcony and watching storms roll in from the sea. I could see the squall line as it steadily made its way to land. As it approached, the wind would pick up and the waves would begin to rise in response. If it was a big storm, we’d see the waves swell in advance of being able to see the rain. Then it would hit, and I would thrill to watch the lightning play out in the clouds overhead.

As frenzied as the currents would become with the truly large storms, as far inland as the water would surge, as tall as the waves would rise before crashing in a booming thunder to match the overhead peals, deep down, the water was calm. If one could don scuba gear and wade out into the ocean during even the fiercest storms, as one descends, the disturbances of the upper levels of water cease. It becomes calm again. Even in the middle of a hurricane, the water below the surface is serene, its inhabitants undisturbed by the temporary raging of the giants.

Then the storm passes. The clouds break and let the light in again. The wind dies down to a breeze. Life reverts to a more tranquil phase. The waves return to a size safe for toddlers. The peace of the inner core is reflected in the surface of the ocean as it becomes like glass.

God showed me that we can be like the ocean in our lives. As we draw closer to Him, as we learn to trust Him to deliver on His many promises to take care of our needs, we find a peace in our inner core. Life may bring winds to whip the waves into a frenzy, but beneath the surface, we are calm because of the peace of Christ ruling in our lives. We may have to face an all-out hurricane with a storm surge pushing water miles inland and destruction being wrought on all sides. As Psalms 46 reminds us, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.”

Life certainly has its share of storms and they come in an endless variety. Some storms are literal with waves, wind, rain and thunder. Some are emotional, some financial, others physical. In all things we are to turn our eyes to the Lord and trust in His provision and protection. We, too, can have a calm, peaceful center, provided by the Lord of Peace. No matter how much the waves froth and foam, we have peace and assurance that everything will be alright.

Peace.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_morgan-1.jpg

By Ray Morgan

Ray Morgan is pastor at Franklin Heights & Maple Grove UMC

Ray Morgan is pastor at Franklin Heights & Maple Grove UMC