Evidence proves Jesus is Lord and Christ

Hundreds of years before Jesus of Nazareth was born, God spoke through His prophets to share His Word. They foretold future events and the coming of humanity’s Savior. The reason for giving these predictions ahead of the event was to prove that it truly was the work and the Word of God, rather than some man’s invention.

We continue now in comparing the Holy Scriptures, so that we may be fully persuaded that Jesus Christ is Lord, and the savior of mankind; and your savior if you will place your trust in him. Let’s continue to search the scriptures for the truth. “Know the Lord.”

In the Old Testament, there are found many prophecies, with detail, of Jesus Christ being betrayed, His sufferings, death, and then even His resurrection from the dead. In Psalm 41:9, and 55:12-14, written 28 generations before Jesus was born, we see Him betrayed by “a friend.” We know it was Judas who betrayed Jesus, as this is fulfilled in the New Testament in Matthew 26:14-15,24, 27:9-10, and Luke 22:48, for “thirty pieces of silver,” which was prophesied in Zechariah 11:12-13 (487 BC, yes 487 years before).

In these verses we also see the betrayer returning the blood money, and throwing it down in the temple. After his suicide, the chief priests purchased with it “the potter’s field.” (Matthew 27:3-10)

We also find Psalm 31:13 (O.T.) tied together with John 11:53 (N.T.) of the religious leaders, “they took counsel together against Me, they devised to take away My life”/ ”they took counsel together for to put Him to death.” We find in Zechariah 13:7 along with Matthew 26: 31,56 “smite the shepherd, and the sheep shall be scattered” and, “then all the disciples forsook Him and fled.”

Read for yourself the prophecy, Micah 5:1 (710 BC) …“they shall smite the judge of Israel with a rod upon the cheek,” Isaiah 50:6 (712 BC) “I gave My back to the smiters, and My cheeks to them that plucked off the hair: I hid not My face from shame and spitting,” now the fulfillment, 700-plus years later, Mark 14:65 and Matthew 27:30 “And they spit upon Him, and took a reed, and smote Him on the head.”

Isaiah 52:13-15, 53:1-12 (O.T.) and (N.T.) John 19:1 Tells of Christ’s scourging by the Roman’s. Here we are told of God’s “Righteous Servant” who would “justify many, for He shall bear their iniquities (sins).” His visual appearance “was so marred more than any man, and His form more than the sons of men”… “He is despised and rejected of men.” “He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities…with His stripes we are healed.” “He was oppressed, and He was afflicted, yet He opened not His mouth: He is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so He opens not His mouth. (Now fulfilled in Matt.27:12-14, John 19:9-10). He is taken from prison and from judgment: … He was cut off out of the land of the living…And He made His grave with the wicked, and with the rich.” (See Matt.27:57-60).

Consider Psalm 22:1, 6-18, before the Roman Empire even existed, and it’s tortured death by crucifixion was known, these words were prophesied. “My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me? …the assembly of the wicked have enclosed Me: they pierced My hands and My feet…They part My garments among them, and cast lots for My vesture.”(plus Zechariah 12:10). Ps. 69:21 “They gave Me also gall for My meat; and in My thirst they gave Me vinegar to drink.” Read together with John 19:16-24, 28-30, Matt. 27:33-50. In these Scriptures is revealed Jesus Christ’s sacrifice of Himself, His body, His blood, His very life, for the sins of the world.

In Luke 23:46 is recorded Jesus repeating Psalm 31:5 “Father, into Thy hands I commend My spirit, then He gave up the ghost.” Also compare Psalm 34:20 with John 19:36-37 “For these things were done, that the scripture should be fulfilled, A bone of Him shall not be broken.” And my friend, there are many, many more.

When you compare the numerous Old Testament prophesies with the abundant New Testament events recorded in the four Gospels, you find that there is perfect harmony, and there is precise fulfillment of the Word of God. The centuries old foretelling joining together in complete agreement with these eyewitness accounts recorded in great detail, of Jesus’ birth, life, sufferings, death, and resurrection, must bring us to confirm and acknowledge that the Gospel of Jesus Christ must be the absolute truth. A soul would have to be blinded, or a fool, not to believe after all this sound evidence. There can be no reasonable argument, or intelligent conclusion, but that Jesus is Lord and Christ!

Until next week, II Peter 3:18 “But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To Him be glory both now and for ever. Amen.”

George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.

