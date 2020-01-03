George Randall Jr.

It seems like just yesterday the calendar flipped over to the year 2000, and many were concerned about the Y2K problem; wondering if all our computers, and everything linked to them would crash. I remember certain radio (false) prophets telling everyone to go stockpile food for the end of civilization, as we know it. All that worrying for nothing.

Now here we are at the New Year 2020. God is still Almighty, and everything is still under His authority and power. He is still good and faithful to provide, protect, and give His peace to each one who trusts in Him, each day we continue here on Planet Earth. We can still trust Him with our lives.

Please receive and meditate on each Scripture. Matthew 6:25-34, “Therefore I say unto you, Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than food, and the body than raiment? Behold (look at intently, take notice, observe and consider carefully) the birds of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather (their crops) into barns; yet your Heavenly Father feeds them. Are ye not much better than they? … If God so clothe the grass of the field…shall He not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith? Therefore (because of this great assuring truth) take no thought, saying, what shall we eat or, what shall we drink? … But seek ye first the Kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

Do you have 2020 vision? One of my three darling daughters works in an eye doctor’s office where I am also a patient. I’ve been told that perfect vision for a human being is 20/20. We are now in the year 2020, and I wonder what we might see this year. I hope my friend, that our eyes will be open to the Word of God, and to the work of God. I hope we will have a clear vision for lost souls who need Jesus in this broken world. I hope we see the talents God has given us to lovingly invest in people for His Kingdom.

Is your heart available for God’s Spirit to move through, to accomplish His will and purpose? Will you lift up Jesus in witness and worship so all people will see Him, and many believe on Him? Are your spiritual eyes open? Proverbs 29:18 states, “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” Souls are perishing; some are dying without any clear sight of the Savior. Perhaps they would see the Savior, Jesus Christ if we would proclaim Him more boldly, and display Him more faithfully in our lives, fellow Christian. (John 4:35, lift up your eyes and look) Perhaps the lost would look deeper into the satisfying of their spiritual need if we would kindly share with them our relationship with our LORD. Is our relationship with the LORD where it should be? If not, each day is a new day. Start over!

Exodus 20:20, “And Moses said unto the people, Fear not: for God is come to prove you, and that His fear may be before your faces, that ye sin not.”

First notice the location of this verse; it’s 20:20. I believe that’s no coincidence. Even though there were no verses marked in the original Hebrew, consider God’s divine inspiration over the complete translation of His Word into the English Language, circa 1535-1560. Consider the position of this verse, and it’s powerful content. I believe there is a great revelation here for us to see with eyes wide open and attentive. It’s about clear 20/20 vision.

Is His fear before your face, before your eyes? Do we fear God to the point of turning away from sin and it’s dire consequences? Do we love Him enough to embrace His righteousness, to be His children of light? I believe this will be a year for God to prove us. Webster’s 1828 Dictionary defines prove as, “to try; to examine; to ascertain some unknown quality by an experiment, test or standard.”

When we are put to the test, will we wholeheartedly rely on our Heavenly Father by faith? Will we come forth refined as silver and gold? Will we ask our Father to fill us with His Holy Spirit, to guide and rule our lives? Will we choose His Kingdom over serving self, and the vain things of this corrupt world? May our answer be “yes Lord.”

We are at another point of decision, at another opportunity to take the high road. Let us accept God’s mission to be agents of compassion toward desperate, but precious souls, and, may we be ambassadors of the Gospel message. In God’s Word is supernatural life changing spiritual power over darkness. Have 20/20 vision my friend. My prayer; Dear Father, In this new year of 2020, may Your Kingdom come, Your will be done in Earth, and in us as it is in Heaven; because, Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory for ever and ever. Amen.

George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.

