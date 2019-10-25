The comfort of God

George Randall Jr. -

Each Friday this month, we have studied some of the answers as to “why do bad things happen to good people?” I hope, my friend, that through it all you have seen that God remains faithful. He goes with you through your anguish, and He supplies His grace, which is enough for you to overcome your sufferings with His joy. I Peter 5:7, 10 “Casting all your care upon Him; for (because) He cares for you. But the God of all grace, Who has called us unto His eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that you have suffered a while, make you perfect (mature, complete), establish, strengthen, settle you.”

In other words, God has pretty much assured us that we will go through suffering, but that after a while, and His purpose is accomplished, and we have been made better for it; He will establish, strengthen, and settle us. So, “let them that suffer according to the will of God commit the keeping of their soul to Him in well doing, as unto a Faithful Creator, (I Peter 4:19).

Truly, with the pain and sorrow we experience in this life, we do seek Him more fervently; and we tend to invest more time in prayer to Him. And because of adversity here, we also cling less to this temporal world, desiring to go to be at rest with our God, and the loved ones who have already flown home. As we come through our storms, we grow to a greater faith in His complete power over the storm, and we trust in Him to a much higher level, as He is our Deliverer. (Matthew 8:24-27)

Most of the things mankind suffers is due to man’s inhumanity to man. Every day you turn on the TV, there’s violence, murder, and war somewhere. But, love is the most powerful force on earth. Let’s love one another as Jesus does. It makes all the difference.

There are a million opportunities to show God’s love, and share His hope with a million hurting people. We do so one soul at a time. Once you’ve been through the fire, and have known God’s help and healing, you can empathize with others in the fire, and you can encourage them to have faith in our Lord. II Corinthians 1:3-4 “Blessed be God…the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort; Who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them which are in any trouble, by the comfort where with we ourselves are comforted by God.”

People will see how you had peace under pressure, and overcame in victory, through faith. I Peter 3:15 tells us, …“ Be ready always to give an answer to every one that asks you a reason for the hope that is in you”. Brother or Sister, souls who are hurting need to know that there is a remedy for their pain and brokenness.

If we love God and our fellow man (Mark 12:29-31), we will bear each others burdens, weep with those that weep, remember them in bonds, as bound with them; and them which suffer adversity, as being yourself also in the body; and we will pray one for another. We have the answer. We have the hope. We have Jesus the Savior, and must share Him as the answer for their saving.

Here are some great promises to keep in our hearts, and also, share with others who need hope. Isaiah 26:3, “You will keep them in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You, because they trust in You.” Isaiah 40:29-31, “He gives power to the faint: and to them that have no might He increases strength…they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint.” Psalm 116:7-8 “ Return unto your rest, O my soul; for the Lord has dealt bountifully with you. For You LORD have delivered my soul from death, mine eyes from tears, and my feet from falling.”

Remember Romans 8:28-29, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose. Once again, God has a purpose for bringing us through suffering. It is to perfect us, to conform us to the image of His beautiful Son. Be encouraged my friend, God is merciful and kind, and He loves you. Whatever you’re going through, call out to Him and He will hear you. Pray, believing in the miracles He still does every day. Wait on the Lord. Trust Him with the answer.

May our lord grant you His grace, His peace, and His richest blessings, as we travel through this world, by faith, holding His hand.

George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.

