Why do bad things happen to good people?

This ages-old question has likely been asked by most all of us who have experienced pain or sorrow in our lifetime. When we hurt or feel harmed physically or emotionally, we might ask, “Why God are You allowing this suffering?” “Why did You let this tragedy happen to me or the ones I love?” Some have even questioned God saying, “Why are You causing this God?” or, “Why did You take so and so away from me?” “God, You could have healed them.” When we are in the midst of our agonizing we want answers; and we may be looking for someone to blame, to be angry toward; and too, we’re looking for some peace and relief and help, for some healing of our pain and grief.

Friend, in our attempt to find some of the answers to these hard questions, I hope to establish first, that God is Sovereign over all His creation. Everything and everyone is His, and He has absolute authority and power to carry out His purpose. His ways are wise and perfect. Yes, God is good, and God is love, so trust Him with all your heart and soul.

Revelation 4:11: “You are worthy, O LORD, to receive glory and honor and power, for (because) You have created all things, and for Your pleasure they are and were created.”

Psalm 92:15…”the LORD is upright: He is my rock, and there is no unrighteousness in Him.” And I John 3:16 “Hereby perceive we the love of God, because He laid down His life for us:” I John 4:8-19…”God is love. In this was manifested (revealed) the love of God toward us, because that God sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him…We love Him because He first loved us.”

The Word of God is full of true-life stories of men and women who have experienced God’s deliverance from the enemy in war, from the tempest of the storm, from lions, from fire, and so many more perils. Even in our times. Does anyone remember all the survivor stories of those on September 11th, who were supposed to be in the Twin Towers or on a flight, but God providentially kept them from those places of death? Have you seen the lone closet a mom and her two kids walked out of after the tornado, and that’s all that’s left of the house? How about all the times God keeps someone who’s texting and driving from crossing the center lane and running head-on into you? The Almighty God is greater than anything or anyone we will ever face. Throughout the centuries, these tests were turned into testimonies of God’s faithfulness and saving power! See Hebrews chapter 11, and Psalm 34:11-19.

So what about as many more times that God doesn’t stop the hurricane or the flood, the earthquake, mudslide or wildfire? Why does He allow a home invasion by evil men, or the forced sexual assault against an unwilling victim? Why does God allow a little child, or anyone for that matter, to loose their life to cancer? If God is good and God is love, why would He allow someone who trusts in Him to be persecuted and tortured and even suffer death by a radical from any religion? I say once more, see Hebrews 11, and Psalm 34:11-19. We will not get an answer for everything we suffer in this life every time, but there are many answers that we can find as we pray and reverently call out to the LORD for answers, while we search in faith His Book of Wisdom, the Bible.

Perhaps the best way to end this week’s article is by considering some questions God could ask of us. Do you remember My gift to you, (John 3:16) My own Son, to save you and forever prove My love for you? Will you trust Me with this life I gave to you? Will you seek Me for the protection, provision, and peace no one but I can give you? Psalm 46:1-2 “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea.” And Hebrews 13:5…”He has said, I will never leave you, nor forsake you.” (Bonus read – Psalm 34:1-19 the LORD hears, and delivers us…)

George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.

