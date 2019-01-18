The wisdom of kings, fear of the Lord

George Randall Jr. -

Proverbs 9:10: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.”

King Solomon wrote most of this book of the Bible. Solomon is credited with being the wisest man of his time, so much so that many other kings sought his advice, even the queen of Sheba (I Kings 4:34, II Chronicles chapter 9).

You may wonder what the “fear of the Lord” means. Noah Webster’s 1828 dictionary defines it: “the fear of God is a holy awe or reverence of God and His laws, which springs from a just view and real love of the divine character, leading the subjects of it to hate and shun every thing that can offend such a holy being, and inclining them to aim at perfect obedience.”

Solomon stated, by the inspiration of God, “The fear of the Lord is to hate evil: pride and arrogance, and the evil way, and the forward (corrupt) mouth, do I hate,” (Prov. 8:13).

Evil, or sin, is everything that is anti-God, and anything that is contrary to His holy nature. That is why if we love and reverence Him, we will hate evil also. When we’re confronted with the choice to take part in wrong, or to do what’s right, we choose His side.

Solomon, in the book of Proverbs, showed the wisdom in choosing God, rather than the way of those rebellious against God, by giving numerous contrasts. Such as, “The fear of the Lord prolongs life, but the years of the wicked shall be shortened. The hope of the righteous shall be gladness: but the expectation of the wicked shall perish. … A good man obtains favor of the Lord; but a man of wicked devices will He condemn,” (Proverbs 10:27-28, 12:2).

There are dozens and dozens of more comparisons to help a person to humbly walk with God and be blessed; and also, to warn the godless that they should fear God’s justice in response to their evil (Prov. 6:16-19, 11:21, 23:31, 13:9, 15:9).

King David was Solomon’s father and is the primary writer of the Book of Psalms. King David shared the warning of God to the rebellious, making known that God is merciful, and gives the sinner time to repent, but “the foolish shall not stand in Your sight: You hate all workers of iniquity,” (Psalm 5:4-6 and Psalm 7:11-12). “God is angry with the wicked every day. If he turn not, He will whet His sword; He hath bent His bow, and made it ready.”

David also penned the grace of God in Psalm 103 by declaring “The Lord is merciful and gracious, slow to anger. and plenteous in mercy. … He has not dealt with us according to our sins; nor rewarded us according to our iniquities. For as the heaven is high above the earth, so great is His mercy toward them that fear Him: As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us. Like as a father pities His children, so the Lord pities them that fear him … the mercy of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting upon them that fear him, and His righteousness unto children’s children. To such such as keep his covenant, and to those that remember His commandments to do them.”

Do you see that God desires to have a father-to-child relationship with us, rather than be our judge, condemning us justly for our sin? This comes through “the fear of the Lord,” in submitting ourselves to His will. His will is for us to turn from sin, and to make a covenant with Christ. We promise to believe on Him as Savior and Lord over our life. He promises to forgive us and save us and keep us as His children.

There is one more king I’ll share with you, who God worked with a whole lot, to bring around to understand “the fear of the Lord.”

King Nebuchadnezzar’s story is found in the Book of Daniel, chapters 1-4. Nebuchadnezzar had the greatest kingdom on earth, ruling over more “peoples, nations, and languages” than any other ruler throughout history, so far. It is little wonder that he became so powerful and proud that he built a golden image, I believe to be one of the himself: 9 feet wide by 75 feet tall. He decreed that all were to bow down and worship the god he had erected, or be cast into “a burning fiery furnace.”

This king witnessed God miraculously deliver Shadrach, Meshack, and Abednego from the fire, and then God again showed His sovereignty over Nebuchadnezzar by taking away his mind for seven times “until you know that the most High rules in the kingdom of men, and gives it to whoever He will.”

After God restored King Nebuchadnezzar’s mind and kingdom, the king declared. “My understanding returned to me, and I blessed the Most High, and I praised and honored Him that lives forever, whose dominion is an everlasting dominion, and His kingdom is from generation to generation. … He does according to His will in the arm of Heaven, and among the inhabitants of the earth: and none can stay His hand, or say to Him, what do you? … Now I Nebuchadnezzar praise and extol (worship) and honer the King of Heaven, all whose works are truth, and His ways judgment, and those that walk in pride He is able to abase (humble).”

One final word from King Solomon, “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: fear God and keep His commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or evil,” (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14).

Remember, “Great is His mercy toward them that fear Him.”

George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.

